A confession made by a man who claimed to have found out that his wife is cheating has left people confused

The man claimed to have found screenshots on his girlfriend’s phone that exposed his wife cheating after her romance went viral

Seeing wife and girlfriend in the confession had people’s minds running wild, Mzansi need answers to settle this

The umjolo field is rocky, and this is precisely why so many people choose to remain single. One man took to a Facebook group to explain how he caught his wife cheating and it sent people flying for a six.

A lot of Mzansi men feel that it is okay for them to have side pieces, however, their women are to remain faithful. This is what we believe has happened in this messy situation.

Twitter user @4_flexing shared screenshots of the man’s confession. In short, he explains that his wife went viral after screenshots of her sending many to her man made their way on to social media.

He then apparently came across these posts when going through his girlfriend’s phone who had taken screenshots of the screenshots. The man was pissed as apparently his wife doesn’t work, so the money she was sending was actually his.

We know, it is a lot to take in.

“♂️♂️Kante abafazi ajwang♂️♂️”

Mzansi people try make sense of the messy situation

Girlfriend and wife, yet he is complaining about cheating? People were shook! Some felt the man was lying and caught himself by saying girlfriend and wife, while others believe he is the one who was cheating and forced his lonely wife into the arms of another man. People were confusseled.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@SharonMothiba said:

“Can someone explain to me what is going on here. "girlfriend's phone? Wife's pictures?" I do not understand ”

@hlabanematt said:

“Is she a wife or a girlfriend? If you’re going to lie, the least you can do is to be consistent ”

@QwinDido said:

“This dude!!! he left his teaching job at some HS. Just took off and went AWOL! I know him!”

@thatomokoena44 said:

“The first mistake you made was bring a personal issue to a public platform.

“2nd and most important mistake was your girlfriend having screenshots of your wife's messages. You should keep your wife a secret from your gf and vice versa bruh.

“Entlik you're lying.”

@ngunelihle1 said:

“Welele!! “Girlfriend” and “wife” which is which here?”

@Vincie_Vin said:

