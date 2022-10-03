A brave little boy who aspires to be a soldier was given the wonderful opportunity to meet the SA army

A Non-governmental organisation (NGO) named Reach for A Dream assisted with helping the child with the experience of a lifetime

South Africans also took their time to thank the School of Armour for allowing the young lad to be part of a small military adventure

A little boy struggling with kidney failure's late stages and aspires to be a soldier was given the great opportunity to meet the SA army.

A young child with kidney failure and aspirations to be a soldier got to meet the SA army, and SA cheered. Images: SA National Defence Force/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

The inspirational snaps and story were posted by the SA National Defence Force, who uploaded them on Facebook and detailed how the eager child was able to experience his dreams.

Bongi Mahonono, the little boy, talked about how he always wanted to be a soldier in the future and longed to witness military equipment. A Northern Cape and Bloemfontein-based NGO called Reach for A Dream helped facilitate the lovely outing.

Once at the School of Armour, The tour guide gave him clothes befitting of an aspiring soldier. He was shown different stations, shot an R4 simulated rifle and was even taken for a ride in one of the armoured vehicles.

South Africans loved that he was able to experience his dreams. See the heartwarming comments below:

Samukelisiwe Magudulela said:

"I pray for miracles! Thank You, God, for the Gift of Life!"

Pieter Vosloo commented:

"Thank you School of Armour. What a touching way to let this young man live his dream. Mag God be with you Bongi!"

Chantelle Gerry Amery mentioned:

"This is what makes the world a better place. SANDF School of Armour. Me a veteran soldiers wife Saluuts you all."

Diphaphang Joseph shared:

"Wish him well and life to live more years to become a soldier 1 day."

Heinrich Cokies Sauer posted:

"Thank you to all who made this day special for this young man. Life is short, and you made his day for sure. Well done, and thank you again."

Ntando Maphumulo said:

"What a beautiful article, no doubt the young man had a memorable day that he will forever cherish, well done SOA."

Mphumeleli Ndoda Dube commented:

"This is touching and warming ❤️, lets wait for God's miracle and see the young General fulfill live long and fulfill his dream "

Moremi Moleleki mentioned:

"Thanks for affording him an opportunity."

