Pics of British Woman Married to Xhosa Man Warms Hearts, SA Digs Their Bond: “When Love Knows No Bounds”
- Pictures of a British woman married to a Xhosa man have warmed hearts across the country because of the bond the pair have
- The snaps were uploaded to the popular #ImStaying group, where the woman showed off her traditional Xhosa outfit
- Peeps across Mzansi adored the post, with many praising her for marrying a Xhosa man because of how they treat women
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Cross-cultural marriages are always a site to see, and this one is no different. A British woman shared pics of herself and her Xhosa husband, quickly drawing praise from South Africans.
Ryanna Mda is the proud woman who shared the photos. She posted them on Facebook, specifically the #ImStaying group, where peeps gathered across the country to share their thoughts. The caption of the post is short and sweet:
Collen Mashawana finally hands over new home to KZN gogo, Mzansi peeps share their joy: "We are happy for you"
"When a British woman marries a Xhosa man ❤️ #ImStaying."
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Interracial and cross-cultural marriages will always turn heads within Mzansi. It's a very uncommon site, but the mixing of cultures and traditions is what some South Africans fawn over quite a bit.
This was the case with many Mzansi peeps who shared their thoughts on the pics, and many said that she picked a good culture to marry into. See the responses below:
Nombuso Shozi said:
"I love them so much may God bless their union. I love how she is respecting the culture."
Magaba Ka Mabongwe commented:
"You will enjoy your marriage as we Xhosa people are loving and caring ❤️❤️ You are one of our own now. Welcome to our tribe ❤️❤️"
Bobby Shabangu mentioned:
"Congratulations people, and welcome skonisto to the family. Wishing you success."
Lady shoots her shot by sending man R1 500 for being handsome, SA peeps deeply stunned: "The pressure is on"
Pamela Mdabe shared:
"She's so beautiful, she has good self-respect & also respects her husband's culture, congratulations May God & ancestors bless their union ❤"
Lindiwe Skosana posted:
"A whole South African makoti "
Masiba'khulu Zinhle Sebe said:
"The one that knows no race #TrueLove "
Thagana Stanley Molebale commented:
"Love is like a sport. You just forget who you are, where you come from and all that. Just feels so right "
Renate Myburgh shared:
"Congratulations Ryanna. Wishing you both many happy years. We are all very happy to have you and proud to call you a fellow South African."
Curvaceous nurse looks ravishing in pic wearing pencil skirt, gents try shooting their shots: “I’m sick”
In another story, Briefly News previously reported that the internet is going crazy for a beautiful nurse who has taken to Twitter to show off a lovely pic of herself looking super fine.
Stunning lady celebrates becoming 2x graduate, peeps applaud the fantastic accomplishment: "Brains and beauty"
In her post, Twitter user @Lethabo2320 wore a beautiful blue pencil skirt accentuating her curves and spoke about the importance of healing people and leaving them happier than you found them.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News