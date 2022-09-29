Pictures of a British woman married to a Xhosa man have warmed hearts across the country because of the bond the pair have

The snaps were uploaded to the popular #ImStaying group, where the woman showed off her traditional Xhosa outfit

Peeps across Mzansi adored the post, with many praising her for marrying a Xhosa man because of how they treat women

Cross-cultural marriages are always a site to see, and this one is no different. A British woman shared pics of herself and her Xhosa husband, quickly drawing praise from South Africans.

Snaps of a Xhosa Man married to a British woman melted hearts on the socials, and many SA peeps applauded the couple. Images: Ryanna Mda/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Ryanna Mda is the proud woman who shared the photos. She posted them on Facebook, specifically the #ImStaying group, where peeps gathered across the country to share their thoughts. The caption of the post is short and sweet:

"When a British woman marries a Xhosa man ❤️ #ImStaying."

Interracial and cross-cultural marriages will always turn heads within Mzansi. It's a very uncommon site, but the mixing of cultures and traditions is what some South Africans fawn over quite a bit.

This was the case with many Mzansi peeps who shared their thoughts on the pics, and many said that she picked a good culture to marry into. See the responses below:

Nombuso Shozi said:

"I love them so much may God bless their union. I love how she is respecting the culture."

Magaba Ka Mabongwe commented:

"You will enjoy your marriage as we Xhosa people are loving and caring ❤️❤️ You are one of our own now. Welcome to our tribe ❤️❤️"

Bobby Shabangu mentioned:

"Congratulations people, and welcome skonisto to the family. Wishing you success."

Pamela Mdabe shared:

"She's so beautiful, she has good self-respect & also respects her husband's culture, congratulations May God & ancestors bless their union ❤"

Lindiwe Skosana posted:

"A whole South African makoti "

Masiba'khulu Zinhle Sebe said:

"The one that knows no race #TrueLove "

Thagana Stanley Molebale commented:

"Love is like a sport. You just forget who you are, where you come from and all that. Just feels so right "

Renate Myburgh shared:

"Congratulations Ryanna. Wishing you both many happy years. We are all very happy to have you and proud to call you a fellow South African."

