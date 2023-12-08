A truck driver from a Mpumalanga-based company was caught driving under the influence of alcohol

The viral video shows the man haggling with a group of men that tried to convince him to stop the vehicle

Netizens lamented how the man's state may result in him being unemployed

South Africans were sad that a truck driver was too drunk to control his vehicle. Images: supersizer and Catherine Falls Commercial

An Mpumalanga truck driver's job may be on the line after a video of him looking drunk went viral. The man struggles to maintain composure and utter a coherent sentence and seems to have been stopped by residents. South Africans condemned his actions and pointed out that this may cost him his source of income.

@VehicleTrackerz posted the video on X, formerly Twitter. In the clip, a group of men are gathered around the man and the truck he is driving. The men ask him how he is, and they instruct him to switch the truck. They repeat the command, and the man slumps over the steering wheel, speaking incoherently. The struggle to convince him to switch the truck off because he appears to be under the influence of alcohol.

One of them observes that he may have drunk alcohol, and he finally switches the car off. He is then instructed to lift the handbrake because another truck is behind him. The men struggle to convey anything to him and resort to shouting and whistling to get him to lift the handbrake. Watch the video here:

Mzansi worried about the man's employment

South Africans were heartbroken that the guy looked drunk and could lose his job as a result of his actions.

Spaza Shop Guru pointed out:

“Yoh, imagine you hire someone; they do this with your truck.”

Jack Phakathi referenced Itumeleng Khune's temporary suspension.

“Itumeleng Khune loses his captaincy at Chiefs because of the bottle. This guy may lose his job because of the bottle. I feel sorry for people who show the bottle no respect.”

Kose wrote:

“What a waste! What a risk this person is. The owner may not even be able to claim from his insurance. This driver may not even afford to pay for these damages he caused as a result of his intoxication.”

