Kaizer Chiefs has temporarily suspended and demoted Itumeleng Khune, their captain and longest-serving player

The decision comes following an internal investigation into the star's misconduct

The team is committed to supporting Khune's personal growth through required programs

Kaizer Chiefs has released a statement on the Khune investigation. The team's captain and longest-serving player came under fire after he was spotted arriving for training under the influence of alcohol.

Kaizer Chiefs suspends and demotes Khune

Itumeleng Khune has landed in hot water. The top South African football player has been demoted and suspended temporarily following accusations of misconduct. Kaizer Chiefs issued a statement on their X page on Thursday 7 December announcing the results of their investigation. The statement read:

"At the conclusion of the Club’s rigorous disciplinary processes last week, the committee has taken stern action and decided that Itumeleng Khune should be temporarily separated from the team until certain conditions have been fulfilled.

"As a Club that upholds the highest levels of professionalism, in which discipline forms a key component, Kaizer Chiefs initiated an internal investigation after certain incidents involving Khune came to our attention. The investigation was essential in ensuring the proper functioning and unity within our team."

Khune to attend programs that support his personal growth

Kaizer Chiefs is a team that promotes discipline. They revealed that they are taking the necessary measures to ensure that Khune gets the help he needs.

"As Kaizer Chiefs, we believe in applying corrective measures to achieve personal growth, and we are committed to providing the necessary support to Itumeleng during this period. Once he has completed the required programmes and met the set expectations, he will be welcomed back into the team.

"The team remains focused on the upcoming fixtures and the continued pursuit of excellence. We have full confidence in our players and coaching staff to maintain our high standards and achieve success in Khune's absence."

