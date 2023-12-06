DJ Sbu revealed a close legal encounter between his company MoFaya and the football team Kaizer Chiefs

DJ Sbu shared a video recounting how he distributed MoFaya products at FNB Stadium, leading to a threat of legal action from Kaizer Chiefs

The football club was reportedly displeased with the promotional activity, prompting a letter from a legal firm

South African media personality and businessman DJ Sbu recently discussed how his company MoFaya was almost taken to court by the popular football team Kaizer Chiefs.

DJ Sbu talks about incident with the Kaizer Chiefs

DJ Sbu is becoming popular for his unique advertising methods. The media personality made headlines when he was spotted advertising his energy drink in aeroplanes, taxi ranks, and sometimes when he was out of the country.

In a short video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter by @ThisIsColbert, the star narrated how his brand landed in hot water from Kaizer Chiefs. He said he went to the FNB Stadium to deliver some MoFaya products to his friend Tsepo Masilela. Masilela brought two friends, and DJ Sbu also gave them t-shirts and drinks.

They all posed for pictures after the handover, and the pictures went viral on social media. Kaizer Chiefs later sent the star a letter, threatening to take him to court. He said:

"At some point, we were almost sued by Kaizer Chiefs, because I went to FNB [Stadium], and I knew there was going to be a derby and a friend of mine Tsepo Masilela with some of his other friends.

"I knew they coming into the FNB Stadium much earlier. So, I drove there in my Porsche, I got there, full of Mofaya. I made sure everyone got Mofaya t-shirts. Chiefs was very pissed off with Mofaya and we got a letter from ENS, one of the legal firms in the country, and we were disciplined. I look back on it now, older, and I laugh about it."

DJ Sbu's revelation gets mixed reactions

As expected, social media users shared various comments after DJ Sbu's revelation.

@ZTM__ said:

"Why’s the Porsche catching smoke like the Range Rover in the other video of his… "

@ZeeBoshielo added:

"Sbu is the biggest fake. He had to mention Porsche because he is nothing without physical stuff. His poison is not doing well because it is also fake."

