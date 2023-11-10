DJ Sbu opened up about missing late rapper, AKA in a Twitter (X) post

The Remember When It Rained hitmaker posted a heartfelt message saying he misses the Supamega

Sbu struck a chord among netizens who reminisced about the late rapper's larger-than-life personality

DJ Sbu opened up about missing AKA and was showered with messages from grieving fans who also miss the late rapper. Images: djsbulive, akaworldwide

DJ Sbu hasn't gotten over the untimely loss of AKA. The beloved DJ and presenter shared a post on X saying he misses the slain rapper and was flooded with messages from online users who are still grieving the Composure hitmaker.

Forbes passed away nine months ago on 10 February 2023 and as the police continue their efforts to find his killers, fans continue to rally for justice for their favourite rapper.

DJ Sbu admits to missing AKA

In the days after AKA's brutal killing at a club in Durban on 10 February 2023, DJ Sbu took to his social media pages to pay his respects to the late rapper as well as his friend and former manager, Tebelo "Tibz" Motsoane.

Nine months in, it's evident that Sbu is still gripped with grief at the loss of AKA. Taking to his Twitter (X) page, the I'll Be There hitmaker posted about missing the late rapper:

"I miss SupaMega."

Mzansi mourns AKA

It is quite clear that AKA's death is still a bitter pill to swallow among his grieving fans and peers, not to mention his family.

The rapper's mom, Lynn Forbes shared heartfelt private messages between herself and her superstar son, showing a softer side of the charismatic rapper.

Tukzin07 commented:

"You’re not alone bozz."

Matash_SA said:

"SouthAfricaa as a whole misses him, king."

Buloh3000 responded:

"I'm with you on this one."

__SIZWE__ misses AKA:

"Eish what a painful death..I miss him so much."

Fans praise AKA's Bhovamania EP

In more AKA updates, Briefly News caught online reactions to the late rapper's fans celebrating his Bhovamania EP anniversary, where some were confused at the project's negative responses:

"This right here is far from trash. BHOVAMANIA was, and still is a solid project."

