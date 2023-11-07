AKA's 2020 EP, Bhovamania turned three years and fans took to social media to celebrate the project

The rapper took an experimental turn on his project and surprised many, and his supporters appreciated his creativity

The Megacy celebrated AKA's life and the music he left behind

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The Megacy took to social media to honour AKA and his EP, 'Bhovamania' on the project's third anniversary. Images: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

It's sad to think that AKA won't be around to celebrate his achievements with his supporters. The rapper's EP, Bhovamania recently turned three years and his supporters couldn't wait to praise Supa Mega's work. The Megacy debated over Bhovamania and the consensus was that it's a great project.

Megacy celebrates AKA's Bhovamania

Gone are the days when AKA referred to himself as "Bhova" and had Twitter (X) at his mercy with his fiery clap backs.

Now that he's no more, his supporters are keeping his memory alive as they celebrate the rapper's EP, Bhovamania. The project was released on 6 November 2020 and sports tracks like C*sino and the Gemini-Major assisted hit, Energy.

sosoalivee praised the project:

"I dunno why people call it trash. 'Finessin' on loud is a BOP!!!"

Lvzolv said:

C*sino and Holy Water.' D*mn!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Tyson11872309 responded:

"This right here, is far from trash. BHOVAMANIA was, and still is a solid project by any MEGA standard."

Lynn Forbes mourns AKA

AKA's mom, Lynn Forbes is still coming to terms with her son's death and shows that time truly doesn't heal wounds.

The motivational speaker gave fans a glimpse into her relationship with AKA when she posted their sweet WhatsApp messages that showed a more relaxed and vulnerable AKA:

"How I wish I could call you when I woke up and tell you how much I would love to have lunch with you today."

Followers rallied to comfort Glammy:

fiercelyb_sinyanya said:

"So sorry, there will be such times!"

mash1_vee_ comforted Lynn:

"Huggzzz to u glammy."

nthusengd sympathised with Glammy:

"I know how that feels, I am sending you a BIG HUG from me to you and lots of love."

morapedibonang responded:

"We miss him so much. Stay strong."

sinqobilenqo said:

"I don't wish this feeling on anyone."

_yeineuya admired Lynn and AKA's relationship:

"That was truly a mother-son love."

Majorsteez honour AKA with new single

In a recent report, Briefly News caught up with Majorsteez where they spoke about their relationship with AKA and what the slain rapper meant to them.

"He made us realize that we could cater for so much more than just our beloved country without even having to camouflage. We miss him dearly and can’t wait for everyone to hear what we did together!"

Their latest single, Smooth Operator, had fans in their feels knowing that it was one of Mega's last recordings before he passed away.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News