Hip hop duo Major Steez recently shared an emotional video announcing that they are releasing their track Smooth Operator featuring the late rapper AKA.

Major Steez set to release Smooth Operator featuring AKA

AKA may be gone, but his impact on the South African hip-hop scene will forever be there. The star's fans were recently left in their feels when up-and-coming music duo Major Steez shared an emotional video on their page.

Taking to their Instagram page, Major Steez announced that Smooth Operator featuring the late great rapper will be released on Friday 27 October. The stars also shared a video of how they made some of AKA's industry colleagues, including his girlfriend Nadia Nakai listen to the hit. The caption of the post read:

"Watch Till The End❤️‍ DROPPING THIS FRIDAY 27.10.2023!!"

Mzansi shares thoughts on Major Steez's video

The video shared by the music duo left many social media users emotional. Many noted that AKA's impact on the South African music scene has remained the same.

@nadianakai said:

"Ate!!!! "

@complaints.dep.artment wrote:

"Not the normal one "

@kevlala_ added:

"Eish, my guy played this for me :("

@nino_brown1983 said:

"Shoutout to y'all for da Joint & RIP TO THE GOAT "

@bhenguphemelo added:

"It's a banger... already jamming it nonstop in my head"

@sinturh commented:

"@zingah_lotj who’s chopping Lawd of the light-skinned baby daddies "

Source: Briefly News