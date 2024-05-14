Global site navigation

Barefoot UKZN Graduate Goes Viral With Epic Amapiano 'Vala Umkhukhu' Celebration on Stage
Barefoot UKZN Graduate Goes Viral With Epic Amapiano 'Vala Umkhukhu' Celebration on Stage

by  Nothando Mthembu
  • A University of KwaZulu-Natal graduate's celebratory dance on stage went viral on TikTok
  • The video shows the woman barefoot in her gown, performing the popular Vala Umkhukhu dance before receiving her degree
  • The video resonated with viewers, who found it both entertaining and a unique way to celebrate her accomplishment

A barefoot graduate was captured on video doing the Vala Umkhukhu dance challenge
A barefoot grad surprised everyone by breaking into the popular Vala Umkhukhu dance move before receiving her degree. Image: @ukzn_official
A University of KwaZulu-Natal graduate went viral on TikTok for her amapiano dance on stage.

A video shared by the university shows the barefoot young woman walking on the graduation stage in a beautiful black dress and graduation attire before breaking into the epic Vala Umkhukhu dance challenge before the university dignitaries.

The woman excitedly does the trendy dance moves before composing herself and making her way to the Dean to get conferred with her degree.

"Vala umkhukhu one way! ," the post was captioned.

Watch the epic video below:

SA shows dancing graduate love

The entertaining video garnered many views and positive comments from netizens.

lulutita0 said:

"Bengith uzoshaya ingoma hence ekhumule izcathulo (I thought she was going to sing a traditional song, hence the shoes off)."

❤️Yummy Mommy❤️ said:

"Valaaaa. Congratulations stranger."

Lindokuhle replied:

"This is going to be me, I can just tell nje I won’t be able to do catwalk with the excitement Congratulations ."

Hillcrest hillgate Salon replied:

"Ngaze ngayithanda ke le valaaaaaa ngomyezane wakho girl usebenzile congratulations ."

Thobza T Gal asked:

"Inyawo ? Ziphi icathulo? (Barefoot? Where are the shoes?)."

Stunning UKZN graduate entertains Mzansi with amapiano dance

In another story, Briefly News reported that University of KwaZulu-Natal graduation ceremonies are known to pass the vibe check.

A trending video that captured this beautifully was shared by the university's Facebook page as it showed a young woman dancing to the hit song Tshwala Bami.

In the clip, the woman is seen looking beautiful in her graduation attire as she dances to the amapiano song with much excitement before hurrying to the Dean to be conferred with her hard-earned degree.

