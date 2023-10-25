A clip of Kairo and her late father, Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, having a daddy-and-daughter moment went viral online

The video was shared by the slain rapper's mom, Lynn Forbes, comforting AKA's fans with the throwback video

Fans of the slain rapper poured out their hearts and shared heartfelt messages

An old video of Kairo and AKA resurfaces. Image: @akaworldwide, @kairo.forbes

Gone but never forgotten. The slain rapper's mom, Lynn Forbes, shared a memorable video of AKA and his daughter, Kairo Forbes.

Lynn Forbes takes fans down memory lane

Eight-year-old Kairo Forbes found herself trending once again. The SASMA-nominated kidfluencer made headlines after a clip of her and AKA having a father-and-daughter moment made rounds on social media.

The video was posted on Instagram by Kairo's grandmother and mother of the slain rapper, Lynn Forbes, taking the Don't Forget To Pray hitmaker's fans down memory lane with the throwback clip to remember AKA who was brutally murdered in February this year.

Lynn Forbes wrote:

"01.12.22. Don’t forget to pray."

Check out the video here:

Fans poured out their hearts and shared heartfelt messages

Shortly after Lynn shared the video on social media, netizens flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages:

sylvie_dufie25 said:

"Absolutely beautiful..the memories live forever."

sathukza wrote:

"My still bleed the way I adore this guy."

venecia9253 replied:

"This just made me start crying all over again, and they really robbed her of a lifetime of making memories."

rosegezanah said:

"They really took him away from his child."

sivu_nkomo responded:

"Those lyrics are prophetic and a lifetime message to Kairo."

deserysaptoe wrote:

"Gosh, everything that reminds me of AKA makes me cry, it still feels like yesterday that our hearts were broken. The Unexpected latest season is just emotional."

ze.lma2455 replied:

"How could they break this bond? She needs her dad....yes, prayer gives strength, Lynn."

Kairo Forbes misses her dad, AKA

In a similar article, Briefly News wrote that The eight-year-old SASMA-nominated kidfluencer made headlines as she misses her late father, AKA.

The slain rapper was murdered early this year on Friday, 10 February 2023, in Durban alongside his former manager and longtime friend, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane. An X user, @MDNnewss, shared a video of DJ Zinhle comforting her daughter Kairo.

