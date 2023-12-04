The late DJ Sumbody's former partner Kagiso Setsetse dragged the star mother to court and demanded she return the Porsche car to him

Kagiso approached the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday, 21 November 2023, demanding the R2 million car

Kagiso also mentioned in the affidavit that DJ Sumbody's mother failed to respond to written demands to return the car

Kagiso Setsetse demanded the Porsche car from DJ Sumbody's mother. Image: @djsumbodysa

Source: Instagram

Kagiso Setsetse has dragged the star's mother to court for a car. During the year, the late DJ Sumbody's business partner, Kagiso Setsetse, accused the DJ and business owner of looting their establishment.

Kagiso demands Porsche car from DJ Sumbody's mom

Seems like the conflict between Kagiso and the Sefoka family will never end. The late DJ Sumbody's family recently obtained a 50% stake at the Ayepyep in Cape Town.

According to City Press, Kagiso is demanding that the star's mom, Violet Sefoka, return the luxurious Porsche Carrera car, which is said to be worth R2 million. Setsetse went to the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday, 21 November 2023, demanding the handover of the car.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

In the affidavit that he wrote, he said that Violet Sefoka had failed to respond to a written demand letter sent to her to return the car.

The court papers read:

"In terms of the vehicle agreement with the company, Ayepyep Lifestyle is obliged to keep the goods in its possession and control and not sell them. I therefore instructed my attorneys to draft a letter to Violet Sefoka ... for the property to be returned."

"Since the death of Mr Sefoka, Ayepyep has not been able to exercise the exclusive right of possession of the property and, as a result, has not had the right to the use and enjoy the property ... further, there is a risk of damage or theft that will cause harm."

DJ Sumbody's club Ayepyep in Cape Town set to reopen

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the lavish club in Cape Town, Ayepyep, co-founded by the late DJ Sumbody and his friend Kagiso Setsetse, will reopen soon. The place closed its doors in August 2023.

Following its alleged messy scandal involving the 28s gang leader Ralph Stanfield in August, the club shared the news of them opening soon on their timeline on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News