DJ Sumbody's family has issued a statement regarding Ayepyep Lifestyle in Cape Town

The slain DJ's club is now run by his family, the Sefoka family, who have announced that they own 50% of the club

In a statement, the Sefoka family also stated that the establishment will be reopening on Friday, 22 September

It's all systems go for Ayepyep Lifestyle Cape Town! This was after the Sefoka family released a statement regarding ownership of the establishment, co-founded by the late DJ Sumbody.

DJ Sumbody family has announced that they have obtained 50% ownership of Ayepyep Lifestyle in Cape Town. Image: @djsumbodysa

Source: Instagram

DJ Sumbody's family issue statement

Taking to their Instagram page, Ayepyep Lifestyle in Cape Town has announced that the Sefoka family now owns the establishment.

DJ Sumbody's family has said they own 50% of the club. This was possible after the slain DJ's business partner, Kagiso Setsetse, sold his stake in the establishment. They marked that as a giant leap in the right direction.

"This marked a significant step towards restoring the establishment to its former glory."

They also added that this move helps the family continue their dedication to keeping DJ Sumbody's memory alive.

Ayepyep to open its doors in September

In the lengthy statement, the Sefoka family also stated that the club will reopen on Friday, 22 September.

"Ayepyep Cape Town returns to rightful owners and reopens this Friday."

The family spokesperson, Koketso Sefoka, also added that patrons are invited for the grand reopening.

“Preserving my brother’s legacy has been at the heart of our relentless pursuit of justice. Ayepyep isn’t just a venue; it’s a living tribute to his passion, creativity, and dedication to the vibrant culture of Cape Town’s social scene. As Ayepyep Lifestyle Cape Town returns to our family after a lengthy battle, we’re inviting patrons to join us in honouring and celebrating my brother’s vision and legacy.”

Netizens weigh in on the new developments

Many people have expressed concerns over patrons' safety, seeing how messy the battle over Ayepyep Cape Town was. This is what some had to say.

linda_msibi asked:

"What happened to the guy? Yoh fear of a stray bullet at groove."

zandilesholoko said:

"Guys, wear bulletproof vests please."

janojanuary said:

"Well done on preserving the Legacy, and taking care of his family."

mazet28 replied:

"I don't hear anything about your patron's safety. The assurance is needed in this instance."

nkankom expressed:

"Yes Ayepyep unlocked we are all happy, let's go all to enjoy Ayepyep guys."

Kagiso accuses DJ Sumbody of Looting Ayepyep before death

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Sumbody's business partner, Kagiso Setsetse, alleged that the late DJ stole money from their business, Ayepyep, shortly before his death.

This was uncovered after DJ Sumbody's brother Koketso Sekofa made enquiries about the establishment. Stesetse also claimed that DJ Sumbody's car would be repossessed to cover for the money he allegedly stole from the business.

