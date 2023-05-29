A dispute has arisen between the mother of late DJ Sumbody and his business partner, Kagiso Setsetse, over the singer's estate and their shared nightclub, Ayepyep

Setsetse alleged that DJ Sumbody's mother unlawfully instructed employees to hand over equipment and bank card terminals

The dispute centred around the validity of Maputo Sefoka's appointment as the executrix of the estate, as outlined in a shareholders agreement between Setsetse and DJ Sumbody

DJ Sumbody's mother, Maputo Violey Sefoka was tossed out of Ayepyep by his former business partner Kagiso Setsetse. Images: @djsumbodysa

A bitter dispute has erupted over the estate of the late DJ Sumbody, pitting his mother, Maputo Violet Sefoka, against his business partner, Kagiso Setsetse.

Kagiso Setsetse has taken legal action against the mother of late business partner, DJ Sumbody

According to Sunday World, Setsetse has taken legal action, alleging that Sefoka unlawfully instructed employees at their shared nightclub, Ayepyep in Pretoria, to hand over equipment and bank card terminals.

A letter from Setsetse's lawyers revealed that Sefoka had been appointed executrix of the singer's estate, but Setsetse questioned the validity of her appointment.

The dispute has raised concerns about Ayepyep's future

The two had a shareholders agreement stating that in the event of a shareholder's death, the executor of the estate should offer the deceased's shares to the surviving shareholder at a fair value. The dispute has raised concerns about the future of Ayepyep and the division of DJ Sumbody's assets.

Mzansi has raised their speculations in light of the new revelations

@MDNnewss shared the news of Sefoka being thrown out of Ayepyep by Setsetse in a tweet captioned:

"DJ Sumbody 's brother says his family is being harassed by the slain artist's business partner, Kagiso Setsetse, who relocated to the UAE. According to Sunday World, the murdered DJ’s business partner, Kagiso Setsetse, has kicked Koketso and his mother out of [Ayepyep]."

Mzansi speculated on the death of DJ Sumbody after the revelation was made public.

@TMgubhela said:

"Nikka smoked his friend for shares.Police must not look no further than this Kagiso character.Aint no way he can just turn back on a friend's family,he planned the heat & Ayepyep takeover."

@_ulambish tweeted:

"After I got my fingers burned, I’m now convinced that this phenomenon of partnerships in business does not work, it always end in tears….i.e at least to us darker people."

@Notaxxi said:

"If the dealings were shady then he can't tell the mom everything I guess."

