DJ Sumbody's funeral arrangements were announced after his tragic death shocked not only his family but the entire country

The talented DJ will be laid to rest on 26 November 2022, at Ga-Masemola, Apel Fourways Cross, where his friends and family will pay their final respects to him

The star's memorial service was well underway on 23 November 2022, and footage of the heartbreaking services has been making the rounds on the internet

DJ Sumbody's funeral arrangements have been made public following his untimely death, which shocked Mzansi and his family.

DJ Sumbody's memorial service took place on 23 November 2022 and short clips of the ceremony have been trending. Image:@djsumbodysa

The talented star was gunned down in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, 20 November 2022 while he was with his bodyguard.

According to ZAlebs, DJ Sumbody's funeral will be held on Saturday, 26 November 2022. The funeral will take place at the Ga-Masemola, Apel Fourways Cross.

DJ Sumbody's emotional memorial service short clips trend on Twitter

A memorial service was held for the star prior to burial. In keeping with DJ Sumbody's tradition of all-white-themed parties, ZAlebs reported that the memorial was also all-white themed.

The memorial was not only physically held. The emotional service was streamed on YouTube and Facebook for fans who grew to love DJ Sumbody over the years.

Short clips of what was going on in the venue were shared before and after the remembrance service.

An eNCA reporter, @Sli_Masikane, shared a slew of short videos and photos from the memorial service on Twitter.

One of the videos featured a montage of DJ Sumbody's career over the years.

In another tweet, Sli shared a video of the family entering the venue moments before the ceremony began.

Another video is of a letter written by DJ Sumbody's partner. The late DJ's partner declared her love for him and revealed her grief when DJ Sumbody was pronounced dead.

Other Twitter users shared a video of Cassper Nyovest sobbing as he paid his respects to DJ Sumbody. Cassper Nyovest and DJ Sumbody were industry mates and close friends who collaborated on a few songs including Monate Mpolaye and Piki Piki.

Reacting to the clips above and the full memorial service broadcast, netizens shared the following comments:

@Be_Lebohang said:

"#Djsumbody I really commend all those who performed during the memorial, it must take a great amount of strength & composure to get on stage & give a performance while hurting & mourning your friend, colleague, loved one. Tshedisehang. "

@Black_Jewel_Dee shared:

"This memorial service is beautiful, being honored for the way you lived is just fitting #Djsumbody"

@miss_nicky_posh replied:

"#Djsumbody memorial service has to be one of the Best memorial services in history one minute ra llela jiki jiki ra tsega. Korrr we're back and forth ka di emotions but so heartbreaking to watch."

@Usis_Judy commented:

"Someone is chopping onions After watching #Djsumbody memorial"

@KhashanePalesa also said:

"Our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends. May His Soul Rest in Peace."

@gwexe_bongani posted:

"The unfortunate thing you will find is that the person who sent the killers might be in this crowd crying the most. #Djsumbody"

@Youtube_Lenard wrote:

"Cassper is really hurt. I can feel his pain."

@makati_nkuna added:

"It's heartbreaking. It hurts deeply."

