Celebrities attended DJ Sumbody's funeral after a week of mourning and coming to terms with his death

Julius Malema didn't disappoint the family this time and gave a heartfelt speech at the sombre service

Social media users were moved by the dignified images from the funeral and posted their final tributes

Cassper Nyovest, Kuli Chana and Julius Malema attend DJ Sumbody's funeral. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica and @MpikiShaku

Family, friends and celebs gathered in Ga- Masemola in Limpopo to say their final goodbyes to businessman and musician Oupa Sefoka, famously known as DJ Sumbody.

The musician was laid to rest on the morning of 26 November and tragically died on 20 November in Johannesburg.

The police said the amapiano DJ was shot 21 times in a VW Golf this past Sunday morning, and his bodyguard, who was with him, also suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

Cassper Nyovest performed at the funeral service, and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Commander in Chief Julius Malema shared a few words with the mourners.

When news came out of Sumbody's passing, Malema expressed his on social media and posted:

"Oupa, we failed you. Like many others, you are a victim of a mafia state, failed state. Robala mfanaka mara I’m not ok."

Khuli Chana, Lamiez Holworthy's husband, was also in attendance, along with hundreds of people.

@BaMpitsaShupes shared:

"According to DJ Sumbody's brother, they've attempted to take his life three times. This time they've succeeded."

@Rakgadi_EM wrote:

"Julius Malema is always there for those in crisis. RIP DJ Sumbody."

@mphoZARous posted

"Julius Malema is one person who isn't scared to speak his mind. The speech he just did at DJ Sumbody's funeral is one example."

@MpikiShaku commented:

"Cassper Nyovest is not feeling free out there at DJ Sumbody's funeral. I heard that Malema is also there."

@wiittness mentioned:

"DJ Sumbody killer might also be at the funeral smiling with everyone. It's a cruel world we live in."

@Real_Precious_M tweeted:

"Yoh DJ Sumbody’s death still feels surreal. So he’s really gone??? Lehu le sehlogo."

@KBee_Kay said:

"Watching DJ Sumbody’s funeral, and I’m falling in love with Sepedi all over again. Sepedi se bose gore."

In related stories, Briefly News reported that DJ Sumbody's funeral arrangements have been made public following his untimely death, which shocked Mzansi and his family.

The talented star was gunned down in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, 20 November 2022 while he was with his bodyguard.

