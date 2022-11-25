Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema has postponed his visit with DJ Sumbody’s family

During the postponed visit, Malema was meant to offer his condolences to the family following Oupa Sefoka’s death

Malema previously said he was heartbroken by the killing and claimed that the DJ was a victim of a “mafia” state

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters Leader Julius Malema says his visit to the family of DJ Sumbody, Oupa Sefoka, will take place at a later stage.

EFF Leader Julius Malema has postponed his visit to DJ Sumbody's family. Image: Oupa Bopape & Papi Morake

The politician planned to offer condolences to DJ Sumbody, who was gunned down on Sunday, 20 November. The EFF released a regarding the postponed visit and said:

“In respect of the logistical arrangements of the family, the visit to pass condolences will occur at a later stage.”

The party called for citizens to continue mourning with the Sefoka family. Loved ones gathered for a memorial service held for the musician on Wednesday, 23 November.

According to TimesLIVE, Malema previously said he was heartbroken by the killing. He said that DJ Sumbody was a victim of a “mafia” state.

The details surrounding Sefoka’s death are unclear, and police are investigating.

Citizens unimpressed by Julius Malema’s postponed visit:

Thembile Motshabi said:

“Then they are offended when Bheki Cele does the same thing!”

Sibusiso Gudla Mabanga commented:

“The family turned him away, they are busy… That one can wait.”

Megatone Andrew posted:

“I am thinking of postponing my visit to the family of DJ Sumbody so that I’ll trend.”

Walter Bishop Monyepao wrote:

“We know he will be going there to campaign not offer his condolences, how selfish and stupid of him and the rest of EFF puppets.”

Zol Afta Zol added:

“Attention seeker.”

Source: Briefly News