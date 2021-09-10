Carl Niehaus is fighting his dismissal from the African National Congress in a number of ways, he revealed

In a statement, the former ANC employee stated that he has information about allegedly illegal activities within the ruling party

Niehaus has received both support and criticism from a number of South Africans who took to social media to share their thoughts

Fired ANC employee Carl Niehaus stated that he is being singled out by the ruling party for the things he knows about alleged activities that could be illegal. The activities are in relation to the staff not being paid.

Niehaus stated that his dismissal was a crime and that he has evidence which he will make available to the SAPS. He added that he has been intimidated by members who did not what him to take action.

The former spokesperson for the disbanded MKMVA stated that the ruling party cannot dismiss him as it is 'illegal'. EWN reported that Niehaus released a statement accusing the ANC of giving him short notice that he was being dismissed.

Carl Niehaus has fought back at the ANC and will continue to do so as he trends on social media. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

A report by SABC News stated that Niehaus stated he will not follow orders to gather his belongings from Luthuli House by 4pm on Friday, 10 September. He went on to state that he has a week to appeal his sacking.

Niehaus has been trending on social media since the news broke of his dismissal, Briefly News compiled a few of the tweets shared about him. Read some of them below:

@Thabani_theDon wrote:

"I wonder was #CarlNiehaus getting a salary from @MYANC now I’m sitting here thinking how does it feel being fired by an organisation that does not pay you?"

@Phathizwe_RSA shared:

"There’s Carl Niehaus, the politician & Carl Niehaus an employee of the African National Congress. The latter Carl Niehaus must enjoy the fullest protection of the Labour Laws of this country as they do apply to every employee."

@errolbsk tweeted:

"Carl Niehaus, if he does collect his belongings, should be accompanied by ANC security all the way and then be escorted out by that very security. It's the most shameful way to leave your employment."

@Jeff31514751 tweeted:

"When you even get fired by the ANC you have to be really bad at your job. #CarlNiehaus"

@PanAfricology added:

"My understanding is that Carl Niehaus is only fired as a staff member of ANC at Luthuli House & not as a member of ANC. That is one thing ANC can ill afford. Remember, ANC doesn't have dustbins to discard even the worst of their members that bring the party's (good) name into disrepute!"

ANC fires Carl Niehaus, accusing him of making false statements

In other political news, Briefly News recently reported that ANC member Carl Niehaus has been fired by the ruling party. He had already been previously suspended by the ANC and asked to give reasons why he should not be fired.

Apparently, his motivations were not enough to change the party's mind and he was sacked. Pule Mabe confirmed that Niehaus' employment within the ANC had been terminated.

Niehaus had been accused by the ANC of making false statements when he shared a social media post claiming it have been made on behalf of ANC members.

