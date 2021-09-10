Politician in the City of Cape Town JP Smith came under fire for his mockery of an MC's name at an event he was attending

Smith stated that he could not pronounce Abongile Nzenlenzele's surname and went further by saying that there were "too many vowels, too close together"

A short clip of the matter went viral on social media recently and the City of Cape Town tried its best to clear the air and assist with questions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The City of Cape Town's Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith made a rather distasteful joke about an MC at an event he was attending, Abongile Nzelenzele. Smith was called up to speak at the event but decided to make the mood a little lighter by making a joke.

That did the complete opposite and infuriated tons of South Africans on social media. Smith stated that he was not going to try to pronounce Nzelenzele's surname, as it had 'too many vowels, too close together'.

The news of Smith's disregard for Nzelenzele's surname created outrage online as South Africans came to the defence of the MC. The City of Cape Town quickly rushed to Twitter to explain that Smith simply made a joke and that Nzelenzele took no offence.

JP Smith lit a fire right underneath himself when he made a joke about Abongile Nzenzele's surname. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Take a look at the viral clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

This was the response from the City of Cape Town:

Below are some of the responses left by South Africans to the above video:

@what_the_hell69 wrote:

"Imagine having arguably, the best education that money can buy and then using it to scour the interweb, seeking out incidents of perceived racism. Careers that never existed 20 years ago."

@titan_cpt shared:

"I'm seriously irritated that the City of Cape Town's official Twitter account is the response defender to what the tweeps post. Especially if it's directed to a political party."

@Misshkah added:

"It’s simple really. If you can pronounce Zille, you can definitely pronounce Nzelenzele. Simply add an “N” at the beginning, repeat and Bob’s your uncle!"

ANC fires Carl Niehaus, accusing him of making false statements

In other political news, Briefly News recently reported that ANC member Carl Niehaus has been fired by the ruling party. He had already been previously suspended by the ANC and asked to give reasons why he should not be fired.

Apparently, his motivations were not enough to change the party's mind and he was sacked. Pule Mabe confirmed that Niehaus' employment within the ANC had been terminated.

Niehaus had been accused by the ANC of making false statements when he shared a social media post claiming it have been made on behalf of ANC members.

Niehaus had shared his reply to the ANC's threat to fire him online

Niehaus believes that his termination is illegal and listed a number of reasons for why he chose to take the actions he had that led to his termination.

Source: Briefly.co.za