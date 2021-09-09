ANC Fires Carl Niehaus, Accusing Him of Making False Statements

The ANC has terminated the employment of Carl Niehaus after they accused him of making false statements on behalf of ANC member

Niehaus had previously been suspended by the ruling party had gone too far this time resulting in him being fired

Social media users took to the internet to react to the dramatic news of Niehaus being fired by the ruling party

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

ANC member Carl Niehaus has been fired by the ruling party. He had already been previously suspended by the ANC and asked to give reasons why he should not be fired.

Apparently, his motivations were not enough to change the party's mind and he was sacked.

Carl Niehaus has lost his job, the ANC fired the suspended member after accusing him of making false statements. Photo credit: @Reginald Tjale Kekana, @PresidencyZA

Source: Facebook

Pule Mabe confirmed that Niehaus' employment within the ANC had been terminated.

Niehaus had been accused by the ANC of making false statements when he shared a social media post claiming it have been made on behalf of ANC members.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Shortly afterwards he distanced himself from the statement but the ANC was not convinced according to News24.

Earlier SowetanLIVE reported that Niehaus had threatened to file criminal charges against the ANC's top six.

The ANC had earlier released a statement condemning Niehaus' statement.

Niehaus had shared his reply to the ANC's threat to fire him online

Niehaus believes that his termination is illegal and listed a number of reasons for why he chose to take the actions he had that led to his termination.

Gwede Mantashe’s eulogy at Kebby Maphatsoe’s funeral interrupted by MKMVA

National Chairperson for the ANC Gwede Mantashe was giving the eulogy at MKMVA's Kebby Maphatsoe's funeral when he was disrupted. Reports state that Mantashe was able to give the introduction but was quickly stopped by a group dressed in MKMVA attire with some carrying ANC flags.

Some of the group members were carrying guns while the entire group sang and chanted, supposedly calling for former president Jacob Zuma's release. Mantashe was reportedly unfazed by the singing and chanting as he stood at the podium.

When the group dispersed, Mantashe stated looked down upon their behaviour before defending why he was there.

Carl Niehaus continues to protest against Zuma's arrest despite charges

Carl Niehaus a suspended member of the African National Congress (ANC) on Wednesday travelled to the Estcourt magistrate’s court accompanied by supporters, the virtual support from former president Jacob Zuma's daughter, Dudu as well as a substantial police presence.

Niehaus was apprehended last month for going against level 4 lockdown regulations stipulated by the Government, as he along with other ANC members and supporters accumulated outside the Estcourt prison where Jacob Zuma was imprisoned.

The NPA’s Natasha Kara expressed that Niehaus was presented the option to pay an admission of guilt fine of R3 000 which he chose not to pay and therefore the case was enrolled.

Source: Briefly.co.za