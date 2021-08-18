Suspended member of the ANC Carl Niehaus went to the Estcourt magistrate’s court followed by supporters along with adequate police presence

Niehaus was detained for failing to abide by the level 4 lockdown regulations issued by the Government, as he along with other ANC members and supporters gathered outside the Estcourt prison where Jacob Zuma was being held.

The NPA’s Natasha Kara has stated that Niehaus had been presented with the opportunity to pay an admission of guilt fine of R3 000 which he declined

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Carl Niehaus a suspended member of the African National Congress (ANC) on Wednesday travelled to the Estcourt magistrate’s court accompanied by supporters, the virtual support from former president Jacob Zuma's daughter, Dudu as well as a substantial police presence.

Niehaus was apprehended last month for going against level 4 lockdown regulations stipulated by the Government, as he along with other ANC members and supporters accumulated outside the Estcourt prison where Jacob Zuma was imprisoned.

The MKMVA's Carl Niehaus is still protesting against former president Jacob Zuma's arrest despite the charges against him. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The NPA’s Natasha Kara expressed that Niehaus was presented the option to pay an admission of guilt fine of R3 000 which he chose not to pay and therefore the case was enrolled.

Following reports by EWN Niehaus expressed that the large gathering of people in Soweto was only addressed by Mr Zizi Kodwa two days following his arrest, while Similar gatherings occurred for the minister of police and President Cyril Ramaphosa although they were not apprehended.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Niehaus posted on social media that he intended to fight the case according to SowetanLIVE.

Suspended MKMVA's Carl Niehaus seeks to challenge his arrest and R3 000 fine

Previously, Briefly News reported that Niehaus says that he is not paying the R3 000 fine he was given when he was arrested for breaking lockdown rules last month.

Niehaus was arrested during a live television interview outside an Estcourt prison where former President Jacob Zuma was being held. He was given a deadline of 6 August to pay the fine, however, he told News24 that he will rather be heading to the Estcourt Magistrate's Court.

"The situation is that I am refusing to pay the fine," said Niehaus.

ANC issues a warning to suspended MKMVA's Carl Niehaus over 2nd phase of unrest plans

Briefly News previously reported that the African National Congress (ANC) has issued a strong warning to its own members who are allegedly organising the second round of protests against the government, encouraging law enforcement forces to intervene.

The ANC was responding to suspended MKMVA member Carl Niehaus and former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa who have threatened to launch a campaign for former President Jacob Zuma's immediate release.

Source: Briefly.co.za