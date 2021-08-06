ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte the ANC will not allow its members to take part in organising the second wave of unrest

The ANC has warned its members planning the second phase of protests in an effort to have former president Jacob Zuma released from jail that they will be met will police action

MKMVA's Carl Niehaus and former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa are said to be part of a WhatsApp group organising protest action

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has issued a strong warning to its own members who are allegedly organising the second round of protests against the government, encouraging law enforcement forces to intervene.

The ANC was responding to suspended MKMVA member Carl Niehaus and former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa who have threatened to launch a campaign for former President Jacob Zuma's immediate release.

Suspended MKMVA member Carl Niehaus and ANC councillor Andile Lungisa are said to be part of a WhatsApp group planning a second wave of unrest. Image: Emmanuel Croset

Niehaus and Lungisa have also threatened to launch a campaign they call radical economic transformation, according to IOL.

The ANC will not accept Niehaus and Lungisa's claims that their planned protest action will be peaceful.

According to the Daily Maverick, Niehaus and Lungisa were part of a WhatsApp group that was set up to coordinate protests after former President Jacob Zuma was imprisoned.

The WhatsApp group was originally known as "Free Zuma co-ordinators" but it was then renamed "Free Zuma information," according to the publication.

Niehaus and Lungisa are said to have started a slew of similar WhatsApp groups across the country but ANC activists who infiltrated several of the groups believe this is the major one.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, speaking to the media, said the party will not allow vigilantism to take place and asked the police to take action against those planning the second phase of protests.

Carl Niehaus released from KZN correctional services facility, fined R3 000

Briefly News previously reported that police in KwaZulu-Natal have confirmed that suspended MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus has been released from custody after receiving a R3 000 fine for being in contravention of the Disaster Management Act and breaking lockdown regulations.

Niehaus was arrested outside the Estcourt Correctional Facility (where former President Jacob Zuma is being held) while holding a live TV interview with SABC News on Thursday.

Before his arrest, Niehaus had been very vocal about his disappointment in the arrest and imprisonment of Zuma. He described Zuma's incarceration as a violation of his rights.

Brigadier Vish Naidoo, the police spokesperson, confirmed on Thursday that Niehaus was released after being issued a fine. Niehaus is expected to pay the R3 000 fine before 6 August or appear before the Estcourt Magistrates Court, according to IOL.

Niehaus was detained for holding a gathering of roughly 100 individuals outside the Estcourt Correctional Facility in violation of the Disaster Management Act. Niehaus was initially warned by authorities to cancel the gathering, but after failing to do so, he was detained.

