Suspended MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus has been released from police custody after being charged with breaking lockdown regulations

Niehaus was seen hosting a gathering of more than 100 people outside the Estcourt Prison in support of former President Jacob Zuma

Niehaus was given a R3 000 fine which he is expected to pay before 6 August or he will have to appear before a judge

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have confirmed that suspended MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus has been released from custody after receiving a R3 000 fine for being in contravention of the Disaster Management Act and breaking lockdown regulations.

Niehaus was arrested outside the Estcourt Correctional Facility (where former President Jacob Zuma is being held) while holding a live TV interview with SABC News on Thursday.

Suspended MKMVA Carl Niehaus affirmed that the fight for former President Jacob Zuma's release continues after was fined R3000 for breaking lockdown rules. Image: Emmanuel Croset / AFP

Before his arrest, Niehaus had been very vocal about his disappointment in the arrest and imprisonment of Zuma. He described Zuma's incarceration as a violation of his rights.

Brigadier Vish Naidoo, police spokesperson, confirmed on Thursday that Niehaus was released after being issued a fine. Niehaus is expected to pay the R3 000 fine before 6 August or appear before the Estcourt Magistrate's Court, according to IOL.

Niehaus was arrested in terms of the Disaster Management Act regulations for hosting a gathering of about 100 people outside the Estcourt Correctional facility on Thursday. He was initially warned by police to cancel the gathering, however, after not adhering to the warning Niehaus was arrested.

Adjusted Level 4 lockdown regulations currently prohibit gatherings of any kind with the exception of funerals, where only 50 people are allowed to attend.

Naidoo stated that Niehaus's arrest should serve as a warning to anyone thinking of breaking lockdown regulations. He further went on to say with the Covid-19 infections increasing, breaking lockdown regulations would not be tolerated.

Shortly before being arrested, Niehaus was seen telling supporters to not stop fighting for Zuma's release. After his release, Niehaus took Twitter to thank his fellow comrades for their support and assure them that the struggle continues.

