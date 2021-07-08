Carl Niehaus Has Been Arrested for Allegedly Contravening Lockdown Regulations

Carl Niehaus was reportedly arrested outside the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, 8 July

Niehaus was allegedly warned about contravening the Disaster Management Act's regulations by being part of a group of people outside the prison

Niehuas was subsequently arrested for breaking the regulations and reports state that he was mid-interview on a popular media network

Spokesperson for the disbanded MKMVA (uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association) Carl Niehaus was reportedly arrested on Thursday, 8 July. Niehaus was taken into custody by the SAPS outside the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KZN.

Reports state that the spokesperson was arrested for contravening lockdown regulations outside the correctional facility that former president Jacob Zuma handed himself over. Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, spokesperson for the SAPS, confirmed the arrest.

Naidoo stated that a prominent political figure was arrested for allegedly breaking lockdown regulations that were put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

News24 reported that a 61-year-old man was alleged to have broken the regulations of gatherings. Over 100 people gathered outside the prison on Thursday, 8 July afternoon, thus contravening the Disaster Management Act Regulations.

This number of people is prohibited. Naidoo stated that the spokesperson was warned about the gathering contravening the law and was inevitably arrested.

A report by eNCA stated that Zuma will qualify for parole after just four months of his sentence, this is according to the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services. Niehaus was arrested for being part of the large crowd gathered outside the prison.

Former president Jacob Zuma will allegedly be eligible for parole a quarter way into his sentence

Briefly News earlier reported that Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola confirmed the decision to parole Zuma at a future date during a media briefing outside the facility on Thursday.

According to reports, Zuma began his sentence on Thursday after he handed himself to authorities an hour before the deadline for his arrest was executed at his Nkandla homestead in the northern KZN district of uThungulu.

"In his case, there is no stipulation for a non-parole period. This means that the former president will be eligible for parole once a quarter of his sentence has been served," said Lamola.

