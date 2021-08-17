Suspended MKMVA's Carl Niehaus Seeks to Challenge His Arrest and R3 000 Fine

Carl Niehaus is refusing to pay the fine that was given to him for being in contravention of lockdown regulations last month

Niehaus missed his deadline of 6 August to pay his fine and he will be appearing in the Estcourt Magistrate's Court

Niehaus has called on his supporters to mobilise in support of him at the courthouse on Wednesday

DURBAN - Carl Niehaus, suspended spokesperson of the disbanded MKMVA, says that he is not paying the R3 000 fine he was given when he was arrested for breaking lockdown rules last month.

Niehaus was arrested during a live television interview outside an Estcourt prison where former President Jacob Zuma was being held. He was given a deadline of 6 August to pay the fine, however, he told News24 that he will rather be heading to the Estcourt Magistrate's Court.

Suspended MKMVA's Carl Niehaus will appear at the Estcourt Magistrate's Court on Wednesday to challenge his arrest. Image: Emmanuel Croset

"The situation is that I am refusing to pay the fine," said Niehaus.

Niehaus also stated that he has already informed his legal representatives and is expected to appear in the Estcourt Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, according to a report by IOL.

On Monday, Niehaus issued a statement to his supports informing them of his decision to fight it out in court. He called on them to appear at the courthouse to support him during the proceedings at 8am.

Niehaus also stated that Covid- 19 Lockdown regulations will be followed at the courthouse. He also invited members of the media to report on the gathering of his supporters, who he says will also be campaigning for the release of Zuma from prison.

ANC issues a warning to suspended MKMVA's Carl Niehaus over 2nd phase of unrest plans

Briefly News previously reported that the African National Congress (ANC) has issued a strong warning to its own members who are allegedly organising the second round of protests against the government, encouraging law enforcement forces to intervene.

The ANC was responding to suspended MKMVA member Carl Niehaus and former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa who have threatened to launch a campaign for former President Jacob Zuma's immediate release.

The ANC will not accept Niehaus and Lungisa's claims that their planned protest action will be peaceful.

According to the Daily Maverick, Niehaus and Lungisa were part of a WhatsApp group that was set up to coordinate protests after former President Jacob Zuma was imprisoned. The WhatsApp group was originally known as "Free Zuma co-ordinators" but it was then renamed "Free Zuma information," according to the publication.

