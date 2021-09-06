Gwede Mantashe's Eulogy at Kebby Maphatsoe's Funeral Interrupted by MKMVA

National Chairperson for the ruling party Gwede Mantashe's eulogy at the MKMVA's Kebby Maphatsoe's funeral was interrupted

Supporters of the ANC clad in MKMVA regalia were chanting and singing while some had guns on them

Mantashe condemned their actions when the group had eventually been dispersed and he could carry on with his eulogy

National Chairperson for the ANC Gwede Mantashe was giving the eulogy at MKMVA's Kebby Maphatsoe's funeral when he was disrupted. Reports state that Mantashe was able to give the introduction but was quickly stopped by a group dressed in MKMVA attire with some carrying ANC flags.

Gwede Mantashe was heckled while delivering a eulogy at MKMVA's Kebby Maphatshoe's funeral.

Source: Getty Images

Some of the group members were carrying guns while the entire group sang and chanted, supposedly calling for former president Jacob Zuma's release. Mantashe was reportedly unfazed by the singing and chanting as he stood at the podium.

When the group dispersed, Mantashe stated looked down upon their behaviour before defending why he was there.

A report by BusinessLIVE revealed that Mantashe started speaking about politics and that's when a crowd interrupted him by singing songs about releasing Zuma from prison.

A report by TimesLIVE stated that before Maphatsoe's brother explained to mourners that Maphatsoe wanted well-known ANC members to speak at his funeral. This included Mantashe and former president Jacob Zuma.

