Kebby Maphatsoe: Citizens and Politicians in SA Send Condolences

South Africans have shared their condolences online after the passing of MKMVA's former leader Kebby Mapahtsoe

Maphatsoe, according to politicians, had touched the lives of many and also fought for the liberation of South Africans

Speaker of the National Assembly Nosisivwe Mapisa-Nqakula was one of many politicians who released a statement sending her condolences to Maphatsoe's family and friends

Members of the public and politicians have shared their messages of condolence to the family and friends of MKMVA's former leader Kebby Maphatsoe. Carl Niehaus, former spokesperson for the MKMVA, confirmed that Maphatsoe passed away on Tuesday, 31 August.

Presiding officers in Parliament have also shared their emotions about Maphatsoe's death. From 2014 to 2019, Maphatsoe served as the MMVA's deputy minister and was a member of the Sports, Arts and Culture Portfolio Committee.

MKMVA's Kebby Maphatsoe's death came as a shock to many but tributes are pouring in. Image: Leon Sadiki/City Press/Gallo Image

Source: Getty Images

IOL reported that Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula stated that Maphatsoe had spent his time and effort fighting for the people's liberation in South Africa. She went on to say that Parliament sent their condolences.

A report by HeraldLIVE revealed that stated that Niehaus spoke about Maphatsoe with the utmost respect. Niehaus stated that Maphatsoe's death left a deep void but also a great legacy.

Ex-Deputy Defence Minister, MKMVA spearhead Kebby Maphatsoe has died, ANC confirms

Previously, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress (ANC) has confirmed the death of Kebby Maphatsoe, who was the ex-deputy minister of defence and military veterans, and head of the now-disbanded Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA).

Maphatsoe served as the deputy minister between 2014 and 2019 and was a member of the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) until December 2017, according to News24.

His death was announced on Tuesday, 31 August, by ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe following consultation with his family. His brother Joseph Maphatsoe said his death came early on Tuesday afternoon, IOL reported.

