DJ Sumbody will be remembered in Cape Town following the anniversary of his passing

The charismatic DJ's club, Ayepyep Lifestyle Cape Town is set to host the Cape 2 Samba Festival to honour his legacy

Sumbody's brother, Koketso Sefoka said the event was also to kick off the festive season

Ayepyep Lifestyle Cape Town is set to pay tribute to DJ Sumbody on the anniversary of his passing at the ‘Cape 2 Samba Festival’. Images: djsumbodysa

DJ Sumbody's family will pay tribute to him in Cape Town following the first anniversary of his passing. The Cape 2 Samba festival will not only celebrate the life of the Monate Mpolaye hitmaker, but it will also usher in the silly season.

This follows Ayepyep Lifestyle Cape Town officially opening its doors after a short closure.

Ayepyep Lifestyle Cape Town honours DJ Sumbody

A year since DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa Sefoka, was brutally killed on 20 November 2022, his family plans to celebrate his life with an unforgettable festival.

Ayepyep Lifestyle Cape Town is set to host the Cape 2 Samba festival in honour of the charismatic DJ as his loved ones honour him in the best way possible.

According to Fakaza News, Sumbody's brother, Koketso Sefoka said the festival represents his late brother's larger-than-life personality:

"This festival reflects his boisterous approach to his short but well-lived life."

Koketso said they were also planning to kick off the festive season on a high note:

"The Cape 2 Samba Festival is a very special kick-off of the country’s party season, we invite everyone to celebrate this occasion with us."

Ayepyep Lifestyle Cape Town reopens

Back in August 2023, Ayepyep Lifestyle Cape Town unexpectedly closed its doors and paused operation. This was due to the ongoing legal dispute between DJ Sumbody's family and his ex-business partner, Kagiso Setsetse.

Following the gruelling battle, the Sefoka family managed to secure Setsetse's 50% stake in Ayepyep Lifestyle Cape Town and announced the club's reopening in September 2023:

The Sefoka family has now secured a 50% ownership stake in Ayepyep Lifestyle Cape Town, a testament to their unwavering commitment to preserving DJ Sumbody's legacy."

Mzansi weighed in on the announcement:

vuyani_billz demanded clarity:

"Who owns the other 50%? And why is there no clarity on allegations against Ralph Stanfield?"

linda_msibi enquired:

"What happened to the gangster guy, joh fear of a stray bullet at groove!"

ilabmalekmay asked:

"Is it safe tho?"

mosh_matsimela wanted to know:

"So who owns the other 50%?"

mazet28 said:

"I don't hear anything about your patrons' safety. The assurance is needed in this instance."

dellacroce_sa wrote:

"Yooo ay we can't risk our lives from that gangster..because if this fight is not solved."

Updates uncovered in AKA and Tibz murder case

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Minister of Police, Bheki Cele announcing that they're close to cracking AKA and Tibz' murder case after suspects were identified:

Probablybabu said:

"He should stop making these announcements. Gives folk (especially family) false hope."

