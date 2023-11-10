Orlando Pirates former player Linda Mntambo ventures into modelling

The football player shared pictures of him walking the runway at the Soweto Fashion Week

Netizens were stunned to see him on the runway, and some complimented him on his new venture

Former Orlando Pirates player Linda Mntambo walks the runway at the Soweto Fashion Week. Image: @lindamntambo

It seems like football players are venturing into different industries and spaces. Recently, Linda Mntambo joined the modelling space, and his followers fully supported him.

Linda Mntambo walks the runway at the Soweto Fashion Week

Depending on one career these days seems not to be a wise thing one should do. Former Orlando Pirates player who now plays for Sekhukhune United FC, Linda Mntambo, walked the Soweto Fashion Week runway this past weekend in Soweto.

The star, who welcomed his third child earlier this year, shared multiple pictures of himself dressed in fashionable kilts and other apparel on his Instagram page. The star captioned the post:

"Another day on the ramp @sowetofashionweek."

Check out the post below:

Netizens rally behind Lindo as he ventures to modelling

Shortly after, the Sekhukhune United FC player shared multiple picture posts on his social media page. Fans and followers of the star flooded his comment section with heartfelt messages, and some supported him venturing into modelling as they thought he fit well there. Check some of the comments below:

mphomaboi_ shared:

"Right where you belong. Love to see this."

push_jhb commented:

"You're such an inspiration!"

kgo_mogul said:

"Killed it."

tomirikhotso mentioned:

"Yebo."

simvio responded:

"Ezinye ke!"

blckvreka_ replied:

"Lalela SIPHEZU KO MSEBENZI."

Former Kaizer Chiefs player Willard Katsande enters taxi business

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Willard Katsande previously made an announcement that he is now a taxi owner after purchasing a fleet of Quantums. The former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder took to Facebook to announce that he has entered the taxi industry.

Willard Katsande showed off the Quantums he purchased but asked his followers to guess what move he had up his sleeves. The Zimbabwean-born goalie also mentioned that his friend had given him a new name for his taxi business, Tshepang.

