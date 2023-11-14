Manie Libbok, the rugby star, received a hero's welcome from his hometown, Humansdorp, Eastern Cape

A heartwarming video captured the moment, showing a crowd singing in celebration of his return

The event marked Libbok's homecoming after the Springboks' historic 2023 Rugby World Cup victory

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Manie Libbok received a hero welcome when he visited his primary school. Images: Alex Livesey

Source: Getty Images

Manie Libbok, the Springbok flyhalf, returned to his hometown in Humansdorp, Eastern Cape, for a celebratory homecoming at Graslaagte Primary School.

Manie Libbok visits hometown.

The visit was a key highlight in Libbok's tour following the historic 2023 Rugby World Cup victory by the Springboks. The video was posted on TikTok by user @phiw.o's page, which showcased the athlete singing with the crowd.

Thousands of adoring fans gathered to welcome Libbok back to his former primary school, illustrating the deep connection between the rugby star and the community where he grew up. The video has gained over a million views and thousands of comments, with many praising the rugby player for not forgetting his roots.

PAY ATTENTION:

Watch the video below:

Mzansi praises Libbok

People from across the country loved how down-to-earth the player was. In the face of adversity, Libbok's homecoming symbolised the unifying power of sports and its positive impact on communities.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@veron. said:

"Humansdorp you guys are so blessed that you have a product of succes and a word champ ,Manie Libbok im extremely proud of you and the whole country."

@Veruschka Govender praised:

"He is a whole vibe!! Cannot get enough of him. Manie Libbok inspiring little kids."

@Uthandile Palesa commented:

"He gives off such gentleman energy. I don’t know how to explain it."

@sophila33 shared:

"My Libbok what a humble gentleman...Keep up like that brother."

@Charlene Canham said:

"He is so humble. Be proud EC."

Lady tries to kiss Manie Libbok on the cheek

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a clip of a rugby fan attempting to grope during the team's Trophy Tour in South Africa has gone viral on social media.

This was captured in a video shared on Twitter, and it is said that this is the same lady who tried to kiss Siya Kolisi.

Social media users expressed mixed reactions, with some annoyed and others saying she must be called to order.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News