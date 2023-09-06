Ayepyep Lifestyle in Cape Town announced that they will be reopening soon

The club closed shop in August 2023 following their alleged messy scandal with 28s gang leader Ralph Stanfield

Netizens responded to the announcement of the reopening, and social media users are sceptical about it

Ayepyep Lifestyle in Cape Town announced that it will reopen soon after closing its doors in August 2023. Image: @djsumbody, @cptayepyep

The lavish club in Cape Town, Ayepyep, co-founded by the late DJ Sumbody and his friend Kagiso Setsetse, will reopen soon. The place closed its doors in August 2023.

Ayepyep Cape Town will be reopening

Following its alleged messy scandal involving the 28s gang leader Ralph Stanfield in August, the club shared the news of them opening soon on their timeline on Instagram.

Ayepyep Lifestyle posted a reel online and captioned it:

"See you soon … #ayepyep."

Watch the reel here:

It seems as though when the late co-founder was brutally murdered last year in November, in a hail of bullets in Woodmead, things have been going downhill.

According to The South African, co-founder Kagiso Setsetse filed a court order against the 28s gang leader on 28 April 2023 at the Western Cape High Court.

In the court order, co-founder Kagiso stated Ralph Stanfield allegedly threatened him and his late friend, DJ Sumbody. Kagiso also mentioned that threats worsened even after DJ Sumbody's death.

“Despite having obtained a high court order restraining him from coming close to the outlet and a criminal case that is opened against Ralph Stanfield and his wife, he continuously, through his wife Nicole Johnson and all his gangster employees, managed to always put a threat on the business and those associated with it," he mentioned.

Netizens respond to the reopening of Ayepyep

Shortly after sharing the news on their timeline, netizens are still sceptical and scared about the reopening of Ayepyep after their drama with Ralph:

Nadi_entle said:

"Ro groover re tshogile?"

Mbarrleigh responded:

"Hawu anisamsabi uRalph?"

Nyirendaemmah said:

"I hope its going to be safe."

Gareth_kg wrote:

"You guys sorted out your dzraaama??"

Monae_0508 said:

"Ngiyathemb' uyabona, sofela khone mpini."

Mzwa.manciya responded:

"Ninga dutulwa bahlali."

Makhumalo_nollz responded:

"People will be anxious."

Sinethemba_daka said:

"Even the promo music is not make sure nibe safety."

