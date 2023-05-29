DJ Sumbody's business partner Kagiso Setsetse has reportedly left South Africa for Dubai after receiving death threats

News reports claimed that a Cape Town gang leader wants to end Setsetse's life after contractual woes

Mzansi was divided, with some people praising Kagiso's decision while others claimed he'd be back soon

DJ Sumbody's business partner, Kagiso Setsetse, has reportedly packed his bags and travelled abroad after being allegedly threatened by a Cape Town gang leader.

According to Sunday World, Setsetse revealed he and his family relocated to Dubai after discovering their lives were in danger. Their trip was supposed to be short, and they should have returned on 20 April, but after the death threats, they decided to stay longer.

The reason leading up to Setsetse's decision was the trauma of losing DJ Sumbody. SowetanLIVE reported that the Ayepyep owner's cause of death was a shooting in Sandton.

“I did not take it lightly as I have heard horrifying stories about him, some of which he told me himself. Losing my business partner in that dreadful manner created a lot of trauma and anxiety for my family and I."

Mzansi split by DJ Sumbody's business partner Kagiso Setsetse relocating to Dubai

Most peeps said they would do the same if they found themselves in the same position as DJ Sumbody's business partner. Others were sceptical of Kagiso's move and listed reasons for believing he'll return to Mzansi.

@Chiller_MB said:

"I would too. The nightclub business has lots of nasty people involved in it."

@ZMomelezi shared:

"He'll come back when the money is finished. They always do."

@realnickjgood posted:

"Violent crimes in Dubai are nonexistent. He’ll be safer there."

@SipiwoLolo replied:

"I can't blame the guy."

@Louis_menace commented:

"Ziyakhala manje."

@Selbybok also said:

"I guess living in this violent country wasn’t safe for him."

@ed_waletrphaa added:

"I think he made a good move considering his life was in danger."

Kagiso Setsetse claims DJ Sumbody introduced him to the Cape Town gang leader

Sunday World further reported that Setsetse said he met the gang boss in 2019. DJ Sumbody allegedly organised the meeting when their nightclub Ayepyep launched a branch in Cape Town.

The gang boss, DJ Sumbody, and Setsetse agreed that he would safeguard Ayepyep from other gangs for a specific price.

However, the expenses of the security services kept increasing, and the business partners spent half a million rands. Not only did the gang boss reportedly want high remuneration, but he also reportedly sought to get entry into the firm.

Setsetse tried stopping the gang boss by obtaining a court order, but justice might not be served.

“He said the entire country is scared of him. He also said if I reported the matter to the Hawks his contacts would inform him and immediately throw away the case.”

