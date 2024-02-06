DJ Shimza has been called out for lying about his relationships

This is after Ntsiki Mazwai claimed that the DJ slept his way to the top, hinting at his relationship with an ANC member, Athi Geleba

While trying to defend himself, a netizen brought out files suggesting that Shimza had cheated on K Naomi with his current girlfriend

Mzansi trolled DJ Shimza after discovering that he dated Athi Geleba and K Naomi at the same time. Images: mangwanya, shimza.dj, knaomin

DJ Shimza is catching some heat online, and it's not looking cute. The DJ is being called out for lying about his relationships, where, after doing some maths, it turned out that he dated both his current girlfriend (Athi Geleba) and K Naomi simultaneously.

DJ Shimza relationship drama resurfaces

Yoh, not another DJ Shimza scandal!

Having recently been accused of sleeping his way to the top by Ntsiki Mazwai, Twitter (X) user joy_zelda revealed he's seeing Athi Geleba, ANC's Head of Digital Communications.

According to the netizen, Athi has been responsible for handing tenders to Shimza, who, for many years, has failed to beat the tenderpreneur allegations.

In an attempt to clap back, Shimza responded by stating that he and Athi are in a relationship:

"I don’t 'sleep' with her; she’s been my girlfriend for over 10 years now."

Another X user, hohobrownniess, joined the chat to drag Shimza about his email from 2018 begging to reconcile with ex-girlfriend, K Naomi, who, in turn, posted the messages on Instagram asking Shimza to leave her alone:

In conclusion, the maths reveals that while Shimza was dating Athi, he was also pleading with K Naomi to take him back - "Yours In Music"!

Mzansi reacts to DJ Shimza drama

Oh, social media is buzzing, and DJ Shimza is being dragged through the mud for his attempt at clapping back. Sadly, the internet doesn't forget.

gugwelihle said:

"The entire internet knowing your business sounds like hell."

Ihhashi_Turkei was pleased:

"I love me some receipts!"

mphokeo wrote:

"Lol, the internet does not forget. Maisopo is happily married now."

South African rapper, Big Xhosa said:

"Bro said 'Yours In Music.' Jail this man!"

Kellz_thebon posted:

"Shimza is such a loser."

nomy_mashego recalled:

"She actually broke up with him and blocked him. He emailed her and I think posted her on his IG stories begging for forgiveness."

