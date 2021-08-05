DJ Shimza got dragged after he hit back at his naysayers for accusing him of being the beneficiary of government tenders

The musician and businessman posted a happy pic of himself but most peeps alleged he was happy because of the money he gets from tenders

One of the restaurant owner's haters even went as far as hilariously saying Shimza is President Cyril Ramaphosa's boy

DJ Shimza was recently dragged for allegedly getting the bag because of his political connections. The musician posted a happy snap of himself recently but found himself trending for all the wrong reasons.

Shimza was dragged for clapping back at at his tenderpreneur accusations. Image: @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

The majority of tweeps on his timeline slammed the star for allegedly making most of his money from government tenders. Some even hilariously roasted Shimza for being President Cyril Ramaphosa's boy.

TshisaLIVE reports that the club DJ and restaurant owner captioned the snap he posted on Twitter:

"Generally a happy guy with a positive approach to life."

Tweeps took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his pic. Check out some of the comments below:

@DproNene said:

"Beneficiary of cut cut cut."

@ts_thabani wrote:

"Ya mfana ka Ramaphosa."

@TBesigheid commented:

"Tenders bafo. Why would you be happy."

Shimza rubbed many people the wrong way when he hit back at his naysayers. He claimed the trolls were doing nothing but criticising people who are trying.

@SaGcwensa responded to Shimza:

"When government is on your side, you'll always say sh*t to people who are unable to get those opportunities. Stay humble."

@DeepPrince55 commented:

"How are you trying when you're getting favours from government?"

Shimza dragged for speaking about Ramaphosa's visit to Tembisa

In related news, Briefly News reported that Shimza got the dragging of his life after he took to social media to comment on President Ramaphosa’s visit to Tembisa on Thursday morning. According to reports, the president is doing vaccination site visits. Shimza owns a restaurant in the area known as the Hang Awt.

The media personality lamented that he could not even invite the president over for lunch as people would accuse him of being a tenderpreneur, however the ill-timed post rubbed peeps up the wrong way.

Mzansi social media users were not impressed and wanted to know how he was even close enough to the president to be able to invite him.

