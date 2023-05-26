Sizwe Dhlomo, radio personality and former MTV Base presenter sparked a frenzy on Twitter after hinting at having a wife

South Africans were left shocked and confused as little was known about Dhlomo's love life prior to his cryptic tweet

Social media users expressed their disbelief and curiosity and even questioned the duration of Dhlomo's alleged marriage

Mzansi were surprised to learn that Sizwe Dhlomo had a wife, after the presenter hinted at being married. Images: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Radio personality and former MTV Base presenter Sizwe Dhlomo sent Twitter into a frenzy recently after he alluded to having a wife.

Sizwe Dhlomo has alluded to being married, and Mzansi was left shocked

Sizwe is known for his boisterous and open personality on social media and the radio, but little is known about the radio presenter's love life. This is probably why South Africans were shocked and confused when he alluded to being cuffed.

Mzansi were in disbelief when Dhlomo hinted at being married in a short but cryptic tweet that spoke of building a future with an unnamed spouse.

Mzansi's curiosity was peaked by Sizwe Dhlomo's revelation

Dhlomo wrote:

"My wife & I are going to build something amazing!"

@ADS_ZAR said:

"When did you get married bro, this year?"

Media personality Bonang chimed in with a question of her saying:

"…guys?! What’s happening?"

@seri_moremi tweeted:

"For the sake of my mental health, I really hope these are just lyrics. "

@NZombini said:

"Who’s your wife Sizwe ?"

@Kumkanismom22 said:

"It's seems like many do not know that sizwe is married, I believe it is 5 or 7 years back stand to be corrected."

@TheGallantNtoko tweeted:

"Usushadile Dinangwe or kade vele?Now I believe you Uma uthi ukule app just for fun, surely kuningi esingakwazi ngawe."

Source: Briefly News