Sizwe Dhlomo's clever response to critics highlighted Trevor Noah's global commitments and touring schedule, emphasising his dedication to his international career

Fans rallied behind Trevor Noah, praising his success and global influence while acknowledging that he has moved on from focusing on South African issues

Trevor's absence from addressing local matters was seen as a reflection of his evolution as an international headliner and his ability to stay relevant throughout the years

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Sizwe Dhlomo came to the defence of Trevor Noah after a troll questioned the comedian's consistency in highlighting South African issues. Images: @trevornoah @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo, a prominent figure in South African media and a close friend of comedian Trevor Noah, recently sparked admiration with a clever response that shed light on Noah's global commitments while addressing concerns about his silence on pressing issues in their home country.

Sizwe Dhlomo shut down critics with a clever response

As fans questioned Noah's absence from discussing matters like load shedding and President Cyril Ramaphosa's perceived failures, Dhlomo's witty clap back regarding Noah's fully booked US tour dates showcased Noah's dedication to his international career and left South Africans appreciating his global influence.

Replying to a troll, Sizwe tweeted:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Take your time & familiarise yourself with these locations."

Fans stood by Trevor Noah and applauded his global influence

Mzansi was on Trevor's side and joined Sizwe in defending him.

@NtsakisiGates said:

"Trevor is not worth watching or listening to them either."

@mikemlamboM said:

"That guy is long gone from South African issues. Meanwhile, most people are still stuck in the past. The guy is a multi-millionaire."

@apjonas__ said:

"It's crazy to think that I once watched Trevor Noah perform in East London. Trevor really is Top 5 of all-time greats."

@Brian_ibraim said:

"He's not coming to SA any time soon."

@emopunkyyy commented:

"Trevor never looked back since he scored "The Daily Show" shoutout to him for staying relevant throughout the years."

@jerry0141 tweeted:

"Another thing we need to consider, Trevor has evolved his an international headliner. Vele jokes about Bidden na boPutin won't land."

@conrad_shezi tweeted:

"By the end of the tour, he would have seen more of the US than 95% of the citizens would travel to in their life time."

Trevor Noah and Friends' white water river rafting ends in tears, Mzansi reacts to the hilarious pictures

In other stories, Briefly News reported on Trevor Noah and his crew capsizing whilst out white water rafting.

Trevor Noah and his friends became a topic on Twitter after their river rafting experience ended in tears. Sizwe Dhlomo took to Twitter to share the "how it started vs how it ended'' pictures.

Narrating the ordeal on her Twitter page, Anele said that their tour guide prepared them and told them that the drop was 12 feet long.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News