No matter the situation, South Africans always find a way to find the humour and this time people had jokes about the US ambassadors' accusations levelled against the country

An obviously edited photo was shared to poke fun at the American ambassador, Rueben Brigety who claimed the was confident the government traded arms to Russia

The picture was hilarious as it reflected how most people felt after seeing the news about South Africa and Russia

People had jokes following accusations that South Africa sold arms to aid Russia against Ukraine. The public was up arms as people shared their opinions about whether or not it could be true.

South Africans had jokes after the US accused the country of giving Russia arms. Images: Getty Images/Pool/TikTok/@ripleyswildride

Others are convinced that the country does not have the necessary resources to assist Russia such as the TikTokker who made fun of the accusation. The funny pictures attracted hundreds of comments from many who think South Africa has no arms to trade.

South African humour imagines what weapons were allegedly sent to Russia

A post by @ripleyswildride shows a clearly edited picture of a Russian soldier in a run-down city while holding a Zulu shield and spear. The video was jokingly captioned:

"BREAKING NEWS‼️. Russian Soldier spotted with South African weapons."

Mzansi laughs at Rueben Brigety's allegations against South Africa

People love comedic gold during serious times, and this video was perfect. Mr Brigety's comments left a sour taste in SA's mouth as the rand plummeted after his inflammatory statements as reported by Farmer's Weekly. Some peeps mocked the US ambassador saying the video was his evidence while most marvelled at the typically Mzansi sense of humour.

gwinya commented:

"Love South African humour."

Thandiwe commented:

"I've just forwarded this to the US ambassador Allegations confirmed."

FunnyPeople_ commented:

"Did you guys know that we're number 37 in the world in arms dealing. Lol... We can't be selling shields and spears."

Steven commented:

"Ya'll playing with fire."

user3865353821471 commented:

"PROOF."

Khido❤❤k commented:

"Haibo guys when did Shaka Zulu sponsor them manje."

