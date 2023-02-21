South Africans have been up in arms since Eskom announced the return of Stage 6 on February 18, 2023

People took to social media to express their frustration with the power utility after thinking that things would improve

People reacted to a clip that looked like Eskom was in the process of making things better for the country

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Eskom has South Africans upset after initiating Stage 6 power cuts throughout the country. Twitter users have been expressing their frustration through humour.

Eskom announced Stage 6 loadshedding, and people were upset. Image: Realxahumba

Source: Twitter

People reacted to seeing a video of Eskom vehicles looking like they were headed somewhere. Most people who saw the video assumed things would improve, but the current Stage 6 implementation proved them wrong.

Twitter users discuss video of Eskom vehicles

Eskom is one of the top topics on Twitter. Many South Africans are trying to use their sense of humour to put up with the blackouts. One Twitter user reminded people of a video that had many convinced that Eskom was fixing his problems.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video shows Eskom trucks passing by in their masses but attached like trailers. Watch the below:

Twitter users react to video of Eskom trailer convoy

People commented on the video to express dissatisfaction because they thought all the trucks meant they were fixing the problem. Tweeps said how disappointed they were by Stage 6 loadshedding.

@sauletp16 commented:

"We really need to do something about this government. Regular Stage 6 is utter disrespect."

@Tumi213 commented:

"Stage 6 is ridiculous."

@Black_Doltjie commented:

"Working from home ka Stage 6 is unsustainable, but petrol for daily commutes is ALSO unsustainable! Modimo what will we do?"

@Athabzz commented:

"Everything about Stage 6 is unreal."

@ai_akitsi commented:

"Kanti di deng ae fitlhi ko Eskom? It’s been on the road since bo ma last month."

@TechMavrik commented:

"Substation equipment, probably replacing something. Loadshedding destroys so much equipment. Compounding problems."

@rahlollwa commented:

"It says 'Quality in Motion'." @Eskom Imagine!"

Lady bids Eskom farewell after buying solar panel, SA in tears over its size

Briefly News reported that one woman had enough of Eskom and bought an alternative power source. Online users had much to say after they saw the solar panel on the roof of her house.

SA citizens are fed up with Eskom and have much to say about the lady's plan. People had jokes as they thought her solar panel would not help.

Eskom has had the country on a wild ride of scheduled power cuts that ranged from Stage 1 to 6. Recently it was announced that Stages 1 and 2 would continue for two years. People joked about how confident she was the panel would free her from relying on Eskom.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News