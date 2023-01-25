Loadshedding drove a woman to find an alternative source of power and she shared her solution with netizens

The lady was chuffed and announced that she would not be relying on Eskom anymore as she will count on the sun to deliver

Online users saw the size of the solar panel the tweep was bragging about and were thoroughly amused

A woman had enough of Eskom and bought herself an alternative source of power. Online users had much to say after they saw the solar panel on the roof of her house.

A woman bought a solar panel and showed it to Twitter users who made fun of its size. Image: Twitter/@NicoletteBailey/Getty Images/Thomas Burwick

SA citizens are fed up with Eskom and had much to say about the lady's plan. People had jokes as they thought her solar panel would not help.

Lady's solar panel to combat Eskom power cuts cracks tweeps up

One online user on Twitter @NicoletteBailey showed people that she attached a solar panel to her home. The panel looked tiny, see the full photo below:

Twitter users react to woman's tiny solar panel

Eskom has had the country on a wild ride of scheduled power cuts that range from Stage 1 to 6. Recently it was announced that Stages 1 and 2 would continue for two years. People joked about how confident she was the panel would free her from relying on Eskom.

@MasikoNeo commented:

"I’m proud of you leader. Haters will say it’s a power bank."

@HeadyM commented:

"Mine is like 10 times bigger than this but I only use it for lights and charging."

@SimplyNate_ commented:

"That's just gonna power the kettle and microwave."

@Tshego_Top commented:

"O charger phone fela, ge battery e fitlha 63%, solar e ba flat out. [This is will only charge a phone to 63% then it will be flat]."

@bbmenzi commented:

"It's all about humble beginnings."

@ChantelWard1979 commented:

"That thing gonna give you about as much electricity as what Eskom would."

