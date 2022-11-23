DJ Sumbody's friends and family are expected to attend his memorial service this Wednesday following his death on Sunday morning

The Amapiano producer died in a hail of bullets in the early hours of the morning after he was shot multiple times while coming from a club

The attendees have been requested to wear white outfits in honour of the Ayepyep owner who was supposed to host his all white party on the day he died

DJ Sumbody's untimely death is still a hot topic on social media. The DJ died in a hail of bullets on Sunday morning, 20 November.

DJ Sumbody's memorial service is expected to take place this Wednesday. Image: @djsumbodysa

Source: Instagram

The Amapiano producer's passing sent shockwaves across Mzansi. The Ayepyep owner's close friends and family have reportedly organised a memorial service for the businessman, real name Oupa John Sefoka.

The memorial service will take place on Wednesday at an unconfirmed venue. According to TshisaLIVE, it will streamed on YouTube and Facebook from 10am.

Attendees of the memorial have been requested to wear white in his honour. The Monate Mpolaye hitmaker was supposed to host his annual all white picnic on the day he died.

DJ Sumbody was counting down the days to his event on his timeline not knowing that his enemies were also counting down his days of living. Many people still can't believe how cruel his killers were.

Peeps took to Ayepyep Menlyn's comment section on Twitter to send their condolences to his family and friends.

@sz_travels wrote:

"We wish you internal peace. Rest well, mfethu."

@PebetsiieyY said:

"This is so sad rest easy boii."

@MahlatsiR commented:

"Rest in peace."

@YBabylinds wrote:

"DJ Sumbody gone too soon, may your soul RIP."

@MASHIBE13 added:

"I guess he'll go down in white."

Cassper Nyovest pens touching tribute to DJ Sumbody

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest, an industry friend who was close to DJ Sumbody, has written a touching tribute to the late star.

DJ Sumbody died on Sunday, 20 November 2022. The DJ was gunned down in the early hours of the morning while he was with his bodyguard.

All social media platforms have been flooded with tributes. Online peeps expressed their grief after the tragic news spread across the internet.

