Bana Ba Stout rapper Cassper Nyovest has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to his friend DJ Sumbody, who died recently

DJ Sumbody passed away in the early hours of 20 November 2022 after being shot while he was with his bodyguard

South Africans responded to Cass' post by offering words of comfort to the rapper after he admitted he can't cope emotionally

Cassper Nyovest, an industry friend who was close to DJ Sumbody, has written a touching tribute to the late star.

DJ Sumbody passed away on 20 November 2022 after being shot while he was with his bodyguard. Image: @casspernyovest and @djsumbodysa

Source: Instagram

DJ Sumbody died on Sunday, 20 November 2022. The DJ was gunned down in the early hours of the morning while he was with his bodyguard.

All social media platforms have been flooded with tributes. Online peeps expressed their grief after the tragic news spread across the internet.

Cassper Nyovest, who was close to DJ Sumbody, expressed his grief on Instagram after Sumbody died.

Mufasa shared the behind-the-scenes footage from his alcoholic beverage Billiato's advertisement, which featured Sumbody. While in the video, Cass and Sumbody looked happy, the caption was sad.

Cassper said that he has been unable to cope since hearing the terrible news. Mufasa acknowledged how much Sumbody's passing affected him, saying:

"My beautiful brother, Ntja ya Kota!!! You broke my heart. I won’t lie, ha ke shapo. You had big big plans!!!"

Cass also poured his heart out by sharing two photos of him and Sumbody bonding over a glass of alcohol. The Bana Ba Stout rapper opened up about his brotherly relationship with DJ Sumbody. Cassper wrote:

"Sometimes you called me Diddy, sometimes you called me Kanye, I still don’t know which one I prefer but I know one thing for sure, the bond we shared was special. You were ALWAYS there for me and I was ALWAYS there for you. I really can’t take the pain and I pray for healing,acceptance and understanding. Pelo yaka e botloko SumB. ANEVA JO!"

After Mufasa admitted in both the posts above that he is trying his best to cope with Sumbody's untimely death but somehow he is struggling, peeps offered words of comfort. Netizens and some celebs wrote:

@therealswizzz said:

"sending my love for you and your family my brother."

@khayadlanga shared:

"So sorry my brother."

@mloyakwaitobang replied:

"My condolences Nyovest ️️️ #Ayeyep"

@p_lyanah commented:

"Eish, so sorry about your loss. May the Lord be with you. I can’t even imagine how you feel This is too painful."

@aaliyah_atlanta wrote:

"Harde I’m very sorry for your loss. May he rest well."

@el_b.enzo also said:

"First, it was Makhado now it's SumB. Love and light Don ❤"

@labrondeekay also shared:

"It never gets better we learn to live with it."

@weoutcheatz added:

"️️️ stay strong bro."

DJ Sumbody's death confirmed

In related news, Briefly News reported that it was a sad day for the South African entertainment industry following DJ Sumbody's untimely passing. The star was allegedly shot to death in the early hours of Sunday, 20 November.

DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa John Sekofa's family, has confirmed the news in a statement shared on social media.

Twitter is awash with tributes for the Monate Mpolaye hitmaker, who passed on the eve of his All-White party. Fans and friends described DJ Sumbody as a gentle giant who lived his life to the fullest.

Source: Briefly News