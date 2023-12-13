A man looked terrified while using public transport filled with schoolchildren who looked like teens

In the clip, the man looked hilarious, and he became a viral hit on social media as people judged his body language

Many people commented on the video, making jokes about the relatable man who was watching kids born in the 2000s

An older man looked scared to be in the same place as the kids. The video had people laughing as he did not seem in obvious danger.

A man in a TikTok video made SA laugh after he looked terrified to be around tees. Image @fficiaal_njejpa

The video of the man received thousands of likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who could not help but joke about the man's facial expressions.

Man looks scared of teenagers in TikTok video

A man looked like he was terrified of the younger generation. In the video by @official_njepa, he was quietly sitting while keeping an eye on the youngsters.

Watch the clip below to see his body language:

SA assumes man is nervous around teens

Many people could not resist making jokes. Some share their harrowing experiences with high schoolers.

Mzuvele Mgqatsa! said:

"Ama2k awadlali!"

MANCHA commented:

"I'm also scared of them, they will just video you for no reason."

tshilande lindelani added:

"I fear them also they once laughed at me asking for directions."

King Titus confessed:

"Guys ma 2000. I'm also afraid of them."

NOTIFICATION speculated:

"He only sees problems."

Mayajacks_Official was distraught:

"True and they can accuse you of things."

palesarampesi admitted:

"Nam ngiyabesaba."

2000s kids become notorious in Mzansi

The younger generation made a name for themselves. One youngster went to their matric dance in a coffin.

Witchcraft prank leaves scared students running for their lives

Briefly News previously reported that an epic voodoo prank made people's days after it popped up on their TikTok timelines. One man @aeovlogz pulled off the hoax outside an SA school on a bunch of school children.

The man pretended that he was practising witchcraft and needed to sacrifice one of the students. As he tried to grab one of them outside the school premises, they started running in different directions.

The chaotic TikTok video got 1.4 million views in two days and is circulating fast on other social media platforms. People loved how believable the prank was, and the students' fear was horror movie-worthy

Source: Briefly News