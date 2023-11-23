The TikTok video featuring a young South African woman executing a brilliantly hilarious scare prank on her family has gone viral

The video shows the family scene abruptly turning into chaos as the prankster dashes through the house

The video resonates with the Mzansi community, with many admitting they would have reacted the same way

In the vast landscape of TikTok trends, one video has risen above the rest, bringing uncontrollable laughter to South African homes.

This video shows a brilliantly hilarious scare prank on a MZansi family.

Source: TikTok

Everyone loves a good prank, especially when they are not on the receiving end. This fake scare prank is a real beauty.

Mzansi lady plays scare prank on family

Shared by user @lihlehxaba, this TikTok clip captures the essence of a perfectly executed scare prank that left a family in stitches and Mzansi in uproarious amusement.

The video begins innocently enough, with the family lounging comfortably in their home. However, within a matter of seconds, the atmosphere takes an unexpected turn. The young woman behind the camera suddenly bursts through the scene, screaming at the top of her lungs.

What makes this prank truly special is the ripple effect it triggers. As the initial prankster rushes through, screaming and laughing, other family members follow suit, equally startled and amused.

Take a look:

Mzansi laughs at the hilarious prank

The video has struck a chord with the Mzansi community, as evidenced by the flood of comments expressing sheer delight. Many viewers admitted they couldn't stop laughing and confessed that they would have likely reacted in the same way.

Read some comments:

Andiswamacusi_ is all for it:

“I really want to try this but inkinga ukuthi umamami uzovele amelwe inhliziyo ”

lulamar33 said:

“One thing about South Africans they'll just run with and ask at the end”

Buu..hlee was finished:

“I can’t stop laughing at that, aibo.”

Gaogakwe said:

“The one with the blue shirt thought she was a starring”

Playboy_T pointed out:

“Even broke a glass”

Limpopo man’s TikTok video prank fails as 'victims' fight back

Briefly News reported that a pedi man thought he was funny pranking people by pretending to be rising from the dead. He was surprised when the prankers turned on him and fought back hilariously!

@prophet_mikaele posted the TikTok video, and the prank is enough to send someone to hospital because of laughter. In the footage, the Limpopo man pretends to be buried in the ground.

When an unsuspecting person walks in his direction, the man suddenly rises from the ground, thinking his prank will scare people. He was wrong.

