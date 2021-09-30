Kgotla Moseki is a young pilot who spends his days studying, going to lectures and drinking pink drinks - at least that's what a series of photos he uploaded suggests

Kgotla let his Twitter followers in on his daily activities and they are enjoying the glimpse into his life

His post is gaining massive attention with close to 5 000 likes and Mzansi can't get enough of this handsome young man

There's no better way to end the month than with an inspirational photo dump from a young pilot-in-training. Kgotla Moseki posted a series of images that give us glimpse into the life of a student pilot and Mzansi is in full support of the promising young man.

Kgotla Moseki is on his way to becoming a pilot. Image: Kgotla Moseki/Twitter

In the post, we get an idea of Kgotla's average day, from what he studies to where he attends lectures and finally his beverage of choice after a long day. Mzansi is loving this sneak peak and is making his post go viral with close to 5 000 likes and over 140 retweets.

The comments show a thirsty bunch of Saffas with many complimenting the young man's looks. Some are even dropping bad puns to get his attention, while others are impressed at the future pilot's career path.

@SilumaKhanya:

"Personally, the best photo dump of the year, let's go."

@Name_is_Rainbow:

"You look fly."

@pabi_oagilexx:

"You’re doing amazing Kgotla."

@_capt_tibi:

"For that, I will follow you."

@JustSlindile:

'That uniform really looks good on you."

@SaiyanPrince59:

"Now I know I'm stupid, before I read the comments I thought you were a security guard and a student simultaneously."

@daisy_nondumiso:

"Not you living my dream. The uniform suits you my guy."

Meet Refilwe Ledwaba, the helicopter pilot teaching young girls to fly

In other aviation news, Briefly News previously reported on Refilwe Ledwaba, the first black woman in South Africa to fly a helicopter, is on a mission to teach young girls to fly.

She is the founder of Girl Fly Programme in Africa Foundation, BBC reports. It's a nonprofit organisation that encourages girls to take up science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects.

The Foundation organises an annual week-long aviation camp for 14- to 18-year-old girls in Southern Africa. In addition to learning about robotics and aviation, the teenage girls get a free flying lesson each from Ledwaba.

She explained:

"When these girls take their first flight, it's such an exciting feeling because you can see it on their faces. You can see that nervousness but then you start seeing that excitement as well."

Source: Briefly.co.za