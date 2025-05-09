Signature Restaurant Umhlanga menu and full price list in 2025
Signature Restaurant has established itself as a high-end eatery that offers an unforgettable fine dining experience. With delectable dishes and an electric atmosphere, what kind of cuisine can you expect on Signature Restaurant Umhlanga's menu as of 2025?
Key takeaways
- Signature Restaurant was established in 2009 in Morningside, Sandton.
- Desmond and Bilala Mabuza are the founders and proprietors of Signature, with Desmond being a former civil engineer turned restaurateur.
- The restaurant's Umhlanga branch opened in 2023 to rave reviews.
Signature Restaurant Umhlanga menu and prices
The eatery has obtained overall positive reviews since its opening. Signature Restaurant Umhlanga reviews on Dineplan show an average rating of 4.7/5 out of 598 ratings. One reviewer, Nokwanda T., said:
'Xoliswa was phenomenal in managing my booking and my parents thoroughly enjoyed their birthday outing. The food was awesome, service and ambiance was top tier. Thank you so much for making their evening wonderful. We will be back as an even larger group and bring the entire family.'
What kind of cuisine can patrons expect? Fresh deep-sea fish, light soup and salads, and delicious meat and poultry options are on the menu as of 2025:
Salads and soup
If you are looking for something flavourful and light, opt for one of the following salads and soups:
|Salads and soup
|Price
|Bouillabaisse soup
|R305
|Lobster bisque soup
|R305
|Chicken soup
|R235
|Roasted tomato and pepper soup
|R235
|Roasted pumpkin and red onion soup
|R235
|Slow roast tomato salad
|R245
|Smoked salmon salad
|R245
|Pear salad
|R265
|Signature summer salad
|R285
|Signature Greek salad
|R285
|Crispy calamari salad
|R285
|Chicken tandoori salad
|R285
|Traditional chicken Caesar salad
|R285
|Beetroot, goats cheese and carpaccio
|R305
|Prawn and avocado salad
|R365
Starters
Delight your senses with one of the following starters offered by the high-end restaurant:
|Starters
|Price
|Oysters
|SQ
|Oyster, caviar and cream cheese
|SQ
|Asian dumplings
|R245
|Mushroom tart
|R255
|Sesame beef
|R265
|Seared tuna
|R275
|Prawn spring rolls
|R285
|Corn and mussel chowder
|R285
|Charred ostrich
|R285
|Phyllo parcels
|R295
|Beef carpaccio
|R295
|Curried prawn and gnocchi
|R295
|Sweet pepper stuffed chicken
|R310
|Prawn cocktail
|R315
|Fish cakes
|R305
|Tempura prawns
|R305
|Panko prawns
|R315
|Taco-spiced beef tartar
|R315
|Linefish Ceviche
|R325
|Trio of tartar
|R345
|Duck trio
|R345
|Salmon tartar
|R365
|Prawn, scallop and risotto
|R395
High seas
Tuck into fresh fish such as seabass and kingklip, with the following dishes available:
|Dish
|Price
|Calamari
|R355
|Grilled line fish
|R405
|Zucchini prawn pasta
|R415
|Prawn curry
|R435
|Prawn pasta
|R440
|Fillet of kingklip
|R445
|Salmon teriyaki
|R465
|Asian salmon
|R475
|Chickpea salmon
|R475
|Panfried seabass
|R515
|Salmon kingklip
|R515
|Scallops, prawns and black teriyaki rice
|R515
|Soy-glazed seabass
|R515
|Salmon and prawn risotto
|R545
Shellfish
You can choose the following shellfish options with subject to quotation (SQ) pricing:
- Queen prawns
- King prawns
- Tiger medium prawns
- Langoustines
- Baby lobster
- Lobster thermidor
- Signature ladies platter
- Signature shellfish platter
- Seafood platter for two
Signature dishes
Seared venison, ostrich fillet, and crispy pork belly are available at the reputable Durban eatery:
|Signature dishes
|Price
|Chicken carbonara linguine
|R375
|Seared venison loin
|R385
|Ostrich fillet
|R405
|Prawn and chickpea ragout
|R405
|Coffee rubbed fillet
|R425
|Rosemary beef fillet
|R425
|Crispy pork belly
|R425
|Rolled lamb rump
|R475
|Seafood pasta
|R475
|Beef tornado
|R495
|Oxtail
|R510
|Lamb rump
|R515
|Curry lamb shank
|R545
|Beef T-bone
|R575
|Bell pepper fillet
|R595
|Paradise fillet
|R645
Meat and poultry
Meat-lovers can tuck into one of the following hearty meat and poultry options:
|Meat and poultry
|Price
|Rump
|R365
|Rib eye
|R405
|Fillet
|R435
|Flame-grilled baby chicken
|R355
|Baked chicken thighs
|R365
|Duck leg confit
|R405
|Pork ribs
|R410
|Prime rib
|R410
|Awo fillet
|R435
|Chimichurri ribeye
|R445
|Duck breast ragout
|R495
|Lamb chops
|R510
|Hasselback lamb chops
|R515
|Beef fillet and mushroom royale
|R525
Vegetarian
Enjoy vegetarian dishes made from the freshest ingredients:
|Dish
|Price
|Bean ragout
|R365
|Vegetarian pasta
|R365
|Blackened aubergine
|R365
|Lentil croquettes
|R365
|Spicy chickpea curry
|R375
|Tortellini mushroom
|R375
|Wild mushroom risotto
|R375
Dessert
Wrap up your fine-dining experience with one of the following delectable desserts:
|Dessert
|Price
|Trio of crème brûlée
|R225
|Pineapple tart
|R225
|Pear malva pudding
|R225
|Berry and mascarpone cheese cake
|R225
|American-style baked cheese cake
|R235
|Berry semifreddo
|R235
|Cinnamon french toast
|R235
|Chocolate brownie
|R235
|Cake of the day
|R235
|Signature soufflé
|R240
|Lindt chocolate fondant
|R245
|Ferrero Rocher tiramisu
|R245
Cheese and fruit
Enjoy the following cheese and fruit platter options:
- Fruit platter (an assortment of seasonal fruits): R325
- Cheese platter (an assortment of cheeses with fruit, nuts, pear chutney, and crackers): R375
The Signature Restaurant Umhlanga's drinks menu has a wine list and cocktail menu for patrons to sip on during their meals. You can also enjoy an extensive sushi menu. More details here.
Who is the owner of Signature Restaurant?
Desmond Mabuza owns several Signature Restaurants nationwide. IOL spoke to Desmond following the restaurant's 14th anniversary and Durban debut in 2023, where he expressed his inspiration regarding the eatery's establishment:
'Signature Restaurant was a dream to create a space for people to genuinely connect and celebrate all of life’s moments and, more importantly, to celebrate the absolute joy of being alive.'
Where is Signature Restaurant Umhlanga located?
Signature Restaurant Umhlanga's contact details and address are as follows:
- Full address: The Oceans Mall, 9 Lagoon Drive, Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal 4320
- Contact number: 031 010 7888
- Email address: umhlanga@signaturerestaurant.co.za
Signature Restaurant Umhlanga's menu showcases an array of delectable cuisine that blends traditional and contemporary themes. Enjoy a range of dishes that cater to all tastebuds, finishing your fine-dining experience with an artisanal wine, or one of their 'signature' cocktails.
