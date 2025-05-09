Signature Restaurant Umhlanga menu and full price list in 2025

Signature Restaurant has established itself as a high-end eatery that offers an unforgettable fine dining experience. With delectable dishes and an electric atmosphere, what kind of cuisine can you expect on Signature Restaurant Umhlanga's menu as of 2025?

Signature Restaurant has branches in Sandton and Umhlanga.

Key takeaways

Signature Restaurant was established in 2009 in Morningside, Sandton.

in Morningside, Sandton. Desmond and Bilala Mabuza are the founders and proprietors of Signature, with Desmond being a former civil engineer turned restaurateur.

of Signature, with Desmond being a former civil engineer turned restaurateur. The restaurant's Umhlanga branch opened in 2023 to rave reviews.

Signature Restaurant Umhlanga menu and prices

The eatery has obtained overall positive reviews since its opening. Signature Restaurant Umhlanga reviews on Dineplan show an average rating of 4.7/5 out of 598 ratings. One reviewer, Nokwanda T., said:

'Xoliswa was phenomenal in managing my booking and my parents thoroughly enjoyed their birthday outing. The food was awesome, service and ambiance was top tier. Thank you so much for making their evening wonderful. We will be back as an even larger group and bring the entire family.'

What kind of cuisine can patrons expect? Fresh deep-sea fish, light soup and salads, and delicious meat and poultry options are on the menu as of 2025:

Salads and soup

All salads are created from the freshest ingredients.

If you are looking for something flavourful and light, opt for one of the following salads and soups:

Salads and soup Price Bouillabaisse soup R305 Lobster bisque soup R305 Chicken soup R235 Roasted tomato and pepper soup R235 Roasted pumpkin and red onion soup R235 Slow roast tomato salad R245 Smoked salmon salad R245 Pear salad R265 Signature summer salad R285 Signature Greek salad R285 Crispy calamari salad R285 Chicken tandoori salad R285 Traditional chicken Caesar salad R285 Beetroot, goats cheese and carpaccio R305 Prawn and avocado salad R365

Starters

Delight your senses with one of the following starters offered by the high-end restaurant:

Starters Price Oysters SQ Oyster, caviar and cream cheese SQ Asian dumplings R245 Mushroom tart R255 Sesame beef R265 Seared tuna R275 Prawn spring rolls R285 Corn and mussel chowder R285 Charred ostrich R285 Phyllo parcels R295 Beef carpaccio R295 Curried prawn and gnocchi R295 Sweet pepper stuffed chicken R310 Prawn cocktail R315 Fish cakes R305 Tempura prawns R305 Panko prawns R315 Taco-spiced beef tartar R315 Linefish Ceviche R325 Trio of tartar R345 Duck trio R345 Salmon tartar R365 Prawn, scallop and risotto R395

High seas

Enjoy freshly sourced deep-sea fish starting from R355 per dish.

Tuck into fresh fish such as seabass and kingklip, with the following dishes available:

Dish Price Calamari R355 Grilled line fish R405 Zucchini prawn pasta R415 Prawn curry R435 Prawn pasta R440 Fillet of kingklip R445 Salmon teriyaki R465 Asian salmon R475 Chickpea salmon R475 Panfried seabass R515 Salmon kingklip R515 Scallops, prawns and black teriyaki rice R515 Soy-glazed seabass R515 Salmon and prawn risotto R545

Shellfish

You can choose the following shellfish options with subject to quotation (SQ) pricing:

Queen prawns

King prawns

Tiger medium prawns

Langoustines

Baby lobster

Lobster thermidor

Signature ladies platter

Signature shellfish platter

Seafood platter for two

Signature dishes

Seared venison, ostrich fillet, and crispy pork belly are available at the reputable Durban eatery:

Signature dishes Price Chicken carbonara linguine R375 Seared venison loin R385 Ostrich fillet R405 Prawn and chickpea ragout R405 Coffee rubbed fillet R425 Rosemary beef fillet R425 Crispy pork belly R425 Rolled lamb rump R475 Seafood pasta R475 Beef tornado R495 Oxtail R510 Lamb rump R515 Curry lamb shank R545 Beef T-bone R575 Bell pepper fillet R595 Paradise fillet R645

Meat and poultry

Juicy chicken thighs and other meat dishes are available at the established eatery.

Meat-lovers can tuck into one of the following hearty meat and poultry options:

Meat and poultry Price Rump R365 Rib eye R405 Fillet R435 Flame-grilled baby chicken R355 Baked chicken thighs R365 Duck leg confit R405 Pork ribs R410 Prime rib R410 Awo fillet R435 Chimichurri ribeye R445 Duck breast ragout R495 Lamb chops R510 Hasselback lamb chops R515 Beef fillet and mushroom royale R525

Vegetarian

Enjoy vegetarian dishes made from the freshest ingredients:

Dish Price Bean ragout R365 Vegetarian pasta R365 Blackened aubergine R365 Lentil croquettes R365 Spicy chickpea curry R375 Tortellini mushroom R375 Wild mushroom risotto R375

Dessert

Delight in sweet treats such as a rich chocolate brownie and trio of heavenly desserts.

Wrap up your fine-dining experience with one of the following delectable desserts:

Dessert Price Trio of crème brûlée R225 Pineapple tart R225 Pear malva pudding R225 Berry and mascarpone cheese cake R225 American-style baked cheese cake R235 Berry semifreddo R235 Cinnamon french toast R235 Chocolate brownie R235 Cake of the day R235 Signature soufflé R240 Lindt chocolate fondant R245 Ferrero Rocher tiramisu R245

Cheese and fruit

Enjoy the following cheese and fruit platter options:

Fruit platter (an assortment of seasonal fruits): R325

(an assortment of seasonal fruits): Cheese platter (an assortment of cheeses with fruit, nuts, pear chutney, and crackers): R375

The Signature Restaurant Umhlanga's drinks menu has a wine list and cocktail menu for patrons to sip on during their meals. You can also enjoy an extensive sushi menu. More details here.

Who is the owner of Signature Restaurant?

Desmond Mabuza owns several Signature Restaurants nationwide. IOL spoke to Desmond following the restaurant's 14th anniversary and Durban debut in 2023, where he expressed his inspiration regarding the eatery's establishment:

'Signature Restaurant was a dream to create a space for people to genuinely connect and celebrate all of life’s moments and, more importantly, to celebrate the absolute joy of being alive.'

Signature was established in Oceans Mall in 2023 and has maintained a reputable reputation.

Where is Signature Restaurant Umhlanga located?

Signature Restaurant Umhlanga's contact details and address are as follows:

Full address : The Oceans Mall, 9 Lagoon Drive, Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal 4320

: The Oceans Mall, 9 Lagoon Drive, Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal 4320 Contact number : 031 010 7888

: 031 010 7888 Email address: umhlanga@signaturerestaurant.co.za

Signature Restaurant Umhlanga's menu showcases an array of delectable cuisine that blends traditional and contemporary themes. Enjoy a range of dishes that cater to all tastebuds, finishing your fine-dining experience with an artisanal wine, or one of their 'signature' cocktails.

