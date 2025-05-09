Global site navigation

Signature Restaurant Umhlanga menu and full price list in 2025
by  Justine De Lange 5 min read

Signature Restaurant has established itself as a high-end eatery that offers an unforgettable fine dining experience. With delectable dishes and an electric atmosphere, what kind of cuisine can you expect on Signature Restaurant Umhlanga's menu as of 2025?

Signature Restaurant Umhlanga
Signature Restaurant has branches in Sandton and Umhlanga. Photo: Signature Restaurant Umhlanga’s Facebook page (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Signature Restaurant was established in 2009 in Morningside, Sandton.
  • Desmond and Bilala Mabuza are the founders and proprietors of Signature, with Desmond being a former civil engineer turned restaurateur.
  • The restaurant's Umhlanga branch opened in 2023 to rave reviews.

Signature Restaurant Umhlanga menu and prices

The eatery has obtained overall positive reviews since its opening. Signature Restaurant Umhlanga reviews on Dineplan show an average rating of 4.7/5 out of 598 ratings. One reviewer, Nokwanda T., said:

'Xoliswa was phenomenal in managing my booking and my parents thoroughly enjoyed their birthday outing. The food was awesome, service and ambiance was top tier. Thank you so much for making their evening wonderful. We will be back as an even larger group and bring the entire family.'

What kind of cuisine can patrons expect? Fresh deep-sea fish, light soup and salads, and delicious meat and poultry options are on the menu as of 2025:

Salads and soup

Signature Restaurant starters menu
All salads are created from the freshest ingredients. Photo: Signature Restaurant Umhlanga’s Facebook page (modified by author)
If you are looking for something flavourful and light, opt for one of the following salads and soups:

Salads and soupPrice
Bouillabaisse soupR305
Lobster bisque soupR305
Chicken soupR235
Roasted tomato and pepper soupR235
Roasted pumpkin and red onion soupR235
Slow roast tomato saladR245
Smoked salmon saladR245
Pear saladR265
Signature summer saladR285
Signature Greek saladR285
Crispy calamari saladR285
Chicken tandoori saladR285
Traditional chicken Caesar saladR285
Beetroot, goats cheese and carpaccioR305
Prawn and avocado saladR365

Starters

Delight your senses with one of the following starters offered by the high-end restaurant:

StartersPrice
OystersSQ
Oyster, caviar and cream cheeseSQ
Asian dumplingsR245
Mushroom tartR255
Sesame beefR265
Seared tunaR275
Prawn spring rollsR285
Corn and mussel chowderR285
Charred ostrichR285
Phyllo parcelsR295
Beef carpaccioR295
Curried prawn and gnocchiR295
Sweet pepper stuffed chickenR310
Prawn cocktailR315
Fish cakesR305
Tempura prawnsR305
Panko prawnsR315
Taco-spiced beef tartarR315
Linefish CevicheR325
Trio of tartarR345
Duck trioR345
Salmon tartarR365
Prawn, scallop and risottoR395

High seas

Signature Restaurant Umhlanga prices
Enjoy freshly sourced deep-sea fish starting from R355 per dish. Photo: Signature Restaurant Umhlanga’s Facebook page (modified by author)
Tuck into fresh fish such as seabass and kingklip, with the following dishes available:

DishPrice
CalamariR355
Grilled line fishR405
Zucchini prawn pastaR415
Prawn curryR435
Prawn pastaR440
Fillet of kingklipR445
Salmon teriyakiR465
Asian salmonR475
Chickpea salmonR475
Panfried seabassR515
Salmon kingklipR515
Scallops, prawns and black teriyaki riceR515
Soy-glazed seabassR515
Salmon and prawn risottoR545

Shellfish

You can choose the following shellfish options with subject to quotation (SQ) pricing:

  • Queen prawns
  • King prawns
  • Tiger medium prawns
  • Langoustines
  • Baby lobster
  • Lobster thermidor
  • Signature ladies platter
  • Signature shellfish platter
  • Seafood platter for two

Signature dishes

Seared venison, ostrich fillet, and crispy pork belly are available at the reputable Durban eatery:

Signature dishesPrice
Chicken carbonara linguineR375
Seared venison loinR385
Ostrich filletR405
Prawn and chickpea ragoutR405
Coffee rubbed filletR425
Rosemary beef filletR425
Crispy pork bellyR425
Rolled lamb rumpR475
Seafood pastaR475
Beef tornadoR495
OxtailR510
Lamb rumpR515
Curry lamb shankR545
Beef T-boneR575
Bell pepper filletR595
Paradise filletR645

Meat and poultry

Signature Restaurant menu
Juicy chicken thighs and other meat dishes are available at the established eatery. Photo: Signature Restaurant Umhlanga’s Facebook page (modified by author)
Meat-lovers can tuck into one of the following hearty meat and poultry options:

Meat and poultryPrice
RumpR365
Rib eyeR405
FilletR435
Flame-grilled baby chickenR355
Baked chicken thighsR365
Duck leg confitR405
Pork ribsR410
Prime ribR410
Awo filletR435
Chimichurri ribeyeR445
Duck breast ragoutR495
Lamb chopsR510
Hasselback lamb chopsR515
Beef fillet and mushroom royaleR525

Vegetarian

Enjoy vegetarian dishes made from the freshest ingredients:

DishPrice
Bean ragout R365
Vegetarian pastaR365
Blackened aubergineR365
Lentil croquettesR365
Spicy chickpea curryR375
Tortellini mushroomR375
Wild mushroom risottoR375

Dessert

Signature Restaurant menus
Delight in sweet treats such as a rich chocolate brownie and trio of heavenly desserts. Photo: Signature Restaurant Umhlanga’s Facebook page (modified by author)
Wrap up your fine-dining experience with one of the following delectable desserts:

DessertPrice
Trio of crème brûléeR225
Pineapple tartR225
Pear malva puddingR225
Berry and mascarpone cheese cakeR225
American-style baked cheese cakeR235
Berry semifreddoR235
Cinnamon french toastR235
Chocolate brownieR235
Cake of the dayR235
Signature souffléR240
Lindt chocolate fondantR245
Ferrero Rocher tiramisuR245

Cheese and fruit

Enjoy the following cheese and fruit platter options:

  • Fruit platter (an assortment of seasonal fruits): R325
  • Cheese platter (an assortment of cheeses with fruit, nuts, pear chutney, and crackers): R375

The Signature Restaurant Umhlanga's drinks menu has a wine list and cocktail menu for patrons to sip on during their meals. You can also enjoy an extensive sushi menu. More details here.

Who is the owner of Signature Restaurant?

Desmond Mabuza owns several Signature Restaurants nationwide. IOL spoke to Desmond following the restaurant's 14th anniversary and Durban debut in 2023, where he expressed his inspiration regarding the eatery's establishment:

'Signature Restaurant was a dream to create a space for people to genuinely connect and celebrate all of life’s moments and, more importantly, to celebrate the absolute joy of being alive.'
Umhlanga Restaurant
Signature was established in Oceans Mall in 2023 and has maintained a reputable reputation. Photo: Signature Restaurant Umhlanga’s Facebook page (modified by author)
Where is Signature Restaurant Umhlanga located?

Signature Restaurant Umhlanga's contact details and address are as follows:

  • Full address: The Oceans Mall, 9 Lagoon Drive, Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal 4320
  • Contact number: 031 010 7888
  • Email address: umhlanga@signaturerestaurant.co.za

Signature Restaurant Umhlanga's menu showcases an array of delectable cuisine that blends traditional and contemporary themes. Enjoy a range of dishes that cater to all tastebuds, finishing your fine-dining experience with an artisanal wine, or one of their 'signature' cocktails.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

