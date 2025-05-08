How South Africans Can Build Financial Security Through Smart Investing

In an economic climate where rising costs affect millions, financial empowerment is no longer a nice-to-have – it’s essential. Yet, for many South Africans, the idea of investing or engaging with financial markets still feels out of reach. There’s a lingering perception that financial success is reserved for those with wealth, insider knowledge, or advanced degrees.

Zihaad Israfil is the Chief Executive Officer of CFI Financial Group South Africa, a subsidiary of CFI Financial Group, MENA's leading online trading broker with over 25 years of industry experience. Under his leadership, the Cape Town office plays a pivotal role in the group’s global operations, which span major financial hubs including London, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Baku, Beirut, Amman, and Cairo. CFI offers clients seamless access to both global and local markets.

That couldn’t be further from the truth. Financial success is built like anything else – through education, consistency, and the courage to take the first step. And in today’s world, the tools to do so are more accessible than ever before.

Once your financial footing is secure, it’s time to look ahead. Investing isn’t about gambling or getting rich quickly. It’s about using what you have to grow over time. Image: Supplied

I’ve met many people who believed financial markets weren’t ‘for people like them’. Sipho, a young entrepreneur from Johannesburg, kept his money in a savings account for years, convinced investing was too risky. His turning point came through a free webinar with CFI. From there, he slowly built his knowledge and began investing conservatively, with clarity and confidence.

His story isn’t unique. Many are held back not by lack of potential, but by lack of exposure. What starts as financial fear can be transformed into confidence, not overnight, but with intention.

The truth is, the biggest leap isn’t technical. It’s psychological. And the way to conquer fear is by educating yourself, building small wins, and gaining trust in the process.

Build Your Financial Foundation

The first steps toward financial empowerment are not about buying shares or analysing charts. They’re about setting up a solid foundation.

Start with a budget. Know where your money goes each month, and look for even small areas where you can save. Next, tackle high-interest debt, which quietly eats away at financial progress. And don’t overlook an emergency fund – having even a small cushion for life’s surprises helps you stay on track when things go wrong.

With these basics in place, you create space to think about growth, rather than constantly reacting to financial pressure.

Once your financial footing is secure, it’s time to look ahead. Investing isn’t about gambling or getting rich quickly. It’s about using what you have to grow over time.

You don’t need large sums of money to start. Thanks to technology and inclusive platforms, investing is more accessible than ever. Whether through low-cost ETFs, retirement savings products, or simple unit trusts, there are entry points for almost anyone.

Consistency is more important than timing. For example, R200 invested every month may not seem like much, but it adds up over time with compound growth. Diversifying your investments and setting realistic goals helps reduce risk and builds long-term momentum.

Confidence Through Education

The more you understand, the more confident you become. That’s why ongoing financial education is critical. From free online courses to community workshops and webinars, there’s no shortage of resources available to South Africans today.

At the same time, the environment you invest in must offer trust and transparency. Look for platforms and institutions prioritising clear communication, data privacy, and regulatory compliance. Peace of mind is a vital ingredient in financial confidence.

The first steps toward financial empowerment are not about buying shares or analysing charts. They’re about setting up a solid foundation. Image: Tang Ming Tung/Getty Images

Practical Steps to Get Started

You don’t need to have it all figured out to begin. You just need to start. Here are four simple actions anyone can take today:

Read or watch one piece of financial content per week – Start with basics: budgeting, saving, or understanding interest.

Draft a simple monthly budget – Know what you earn, spend, and can set aside.

Set a small savings goal – Aim for a monthly savings of emergency savings, and a set amount per month toward an investment.

Ask questions – Whether through a financial advisor, a community forum, or a knowledgeable friend, the more you ask, the more you’ll learn.

Setting yourself up for success isn’t about perfection. It’s about starting where you are, being intentional with your money, and building step by step.

You don’t need to be wealthy to take control of your financial life. What you need is willingness, knowledge, and consistency. With those in place, the opportunities multiply – not just to grow wealth, but to build freedom, reduce stress, and create options for the future.

