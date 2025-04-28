A young South African woman shocked social media users when she emptied her large piggy bank filled with R50, R100 and R200 notes

The video shared by content creator @basscatalogue shows the woman cutting open a large cylindrical container to reveal a massive pile of cash she had saved

South Africans flooded the comments section with amazement, with many asking about her job and how much money was in the container

One woman shared a clip of herself emptying her piggy bank. Images: Thana Prasongsin/Getty Images and RapidEye/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A young South African woman left social media users speechless after emptying her large piggy bank stuffed with notes.

Content creator @basscatalogue shared a video of a Gauteng-based woman cutting open a large cylindrical container that served as her piggy bank at the end of April. The unusual savings container, which could hold about 5-10 litres of water, had a small opening at the top where she had been dropping in money.

When the woman cut the bottom of the container and emptied it, viewers were stunned to see only bank notes falling out - no coins in sight. The pile consisted of R50, R100 and R200 notes that quickly formed a heap on the table.

The content creator captioned the video:

"How much do you think is there🤔?"

Many South Africans in the comments wanted to know how much money was inside, what job the woman had that allowed her to save so much, and how they could start their saving journey.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

Benefits of using piggy banks

Piggy banks aren't just for children, they can be a helpful tool for adults wanting to save money too. Using a physical container to store cash can make the abstract concept of saving more concrete and visible.

For adults, seeing money physically pile up can be more motivating than watching numbers grow in a bank account. It creates a visual representation of progress and makes it harder to spend impulsively.

A woman shared a clip showing how much she saved in her piggy bank. Images: @basscatalogue

Source: Instagram

Mzansi amazed by woman's savings

South Africans watching the video shared their thoughts and questions in the comments:

@mbembezana asked about the technique:

"I have the same one for my son. How did you cut the bottom? I'll also make a conscious decision to stop putting coins at some point. I think I should get one for myself as well."

@october456 joked about the size:

"Piggy Bank? That's a vault!!!"

@tahlia4246 offered help with a smile:

"Send location, I'm amazing at counting."

@diketso0203 commented on the amount:

"She saved someone's pension fund."

@linkilea had several questions:

"Where does she work? 😮😮😮What does she do for a living? 🤔🤔 How much is really in there? 😜"

@nthabello added thoughtfully:

"🤔🤔 These 500 we save in the bank hmmmm..."

