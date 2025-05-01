A sweet TikTok video of a young girl named Mahle counting her piggy bank savings with her mum has gone viral

Despite only having under R200 in her piggy bank, the little girl's joy at her "wealth" didn't stop her from being generous, as she told her mum she's going to give people a whole house

Financial experts say teaching children about money from an early age is vital, especially in South Africa, where the national savings rate was a dismal 0.5% in 2023

A woman shared a clip showing how her daughter thought she was rich. Images: @zandihla

A heartwarming video showing a little girl's excitement over her piggy bank savings posted at the end of April has won over social media users. Content creator @zandihla shared the adorable clip featuring her daughter Mahle, who was chuffed with her savings.

In the touching video, the mum and her young daughter Mahle sit at a dining table as they open her piggy bank to count her savings. As the mum takes out the notes and coins, Mahle's excitement grows with every bill that appears.

"I have so much money, I'm rich," Mahle declares confidently, beaming at her savings.

Her mother encourages this enthusiasm, replying,

"You are rich, wena. I'm happy because you do what? You save."

The proud mum goes on to praise her daughter's generous nature, saying,

"And you know the nicest part about you, when you go and get a heist from your dad, you come back and share with your sister. But the sister is always broke."

When her mum confirms that yes, she is indeed rich, Mahle takes her newfound wealth status to heart, declaring grandly,

"So I'm gonna give them the whole house."

Despite the fact that her savings amount to less than R200, Mahle's joy at being "rich" shows how perspective changes everything. Her mother's gentle encouragement of both saving and sharing sets a beautiful example of teaching financial literacy with a generous heart.

Teaching money skills early

Financial experts agree that instilling good money habits from a young age is important for children's future financial success and stability. This becomes even more important in South Africa, where the national savings rate was a worrying 0.5% in 2023.

For pre-school children, parents can begin introducing the basic concept of money through play. Simple activities like using toy cash registers or creating savings jars help little ones understand that money is used to buy things and that saving means keeping it for future use.

As children reach early primary school, they can begin to grasp more complex ideas like earning money through chores and dividing their earnings between saving and spending. Chore charts with small allowances and goal-oriented savings projects help reinforce these lessons.

By pre-teen years, children can learn basic budgeting and the concept of delayed gratification - understanding that sometimes it's better to wait and save for something special rather than buying something cheaper immediately.

Teenagers benefit from more advanced lessons on income management, long-term planning, and even basic investing concepts, preparing them for financial independence as they approach adulthood.

A woman shared a video of herself counting her daughter's piggy bank savings. Images: @zandihla

Source: TikTok

Social media reactions

Mahle's adorable declaration of wealth charmed TikTok users, who flooded the comments section with amused and heartwarming reactions.

@JoyKoziba laughed:

"You see the look on her face when you were pulling the money out 😂😂, I need God to do that for me financially…"

@Dima🇿🇦 noted wisely:

"'I'm rich' that's very important."

@NoniKwam found it hilarious:

"😂🤣😅 'I'm rich' 'I have a lot of money' 💛💛 'Can I talk now?' 😅😂 Mahle is gonna buy Zandile a house."

@tmolefe433 gushed:

"'No, this is a hundred and sixteen' 🤣🤣🤣🥰🥺 She's too adorable 🥰"

@Mz861512 observed:

"When she saw the third note, she knew she was rich 🔥🔥🔥"

@Cebo🎀 appreciated:

"'I'm rich'🤣🤣🤣She's already sharing her wealth and assets❤️"

