“Poor Guy Is Just Confused”: Toddler’s Halloween Costume Unsettles Others, SA Is Divided
- A video of a toddler rocking his costume on Halloween did not sit well with other kids when he rocked up in crèche
- The little man looked confused as his mates made it clear they were not comfortable around his costume
- Social media users found the video hilarious, while others wondered if the outfit was not going to affect them
Although Halloween has its roots in North America, Mzansi is fast catching up to the custom, as many people and schools are starting to celebrate it.
The young boy's Halloween costume video was shared on TikTok under the user handle @simanga.pee and attracted much popularity.
The toddler wears his costume with pride
The video starts as the teacher puts the little kid in front of the camera to take a video of him while laughing. The boy stood looking at them, and when he turned, other kids told him they were unhappy with his costume.
Watch the video below:
The boy's Halloween outfit draws a lot of attention
The video attracted massive popularity, reaching 1.3M views, 102K likes and over 4.5K comments from social media users who liked the video and some who were shocked by the outfit chosen by the toddler's parents.
User @Palesa Salemane shared:
"😂😂😂😂poor guy is just as confused."
User @ATA Mqo commented:
"Halloween in SA what were you thinking about 😂😂😂😂😂."
User @Buceemko added:
"Why did I think he is a character they brought for the kids, kanti he is one of them 😂😂😂😂 the trauma of thinking of going to creche 😂😂😂😂."
User @LeeAteYourPants shared:
"Iconic😭🫵🏽."
User @GarebonweSebudubudu said:
"Bathong, this is traumatic to kids, but the teachers are busy laughing😳😳😳."
User @@Bryan329 added:
"This one took the game to the next level😂😂😂😂."
