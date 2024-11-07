A mom of dogs shared a hilarious video of her dogs trying on a famous comfortable shoe brand

The dog's attempt to move after rocking their colourful showed was priceless, leaving the online community rolling on the floor with laughter

The comment feed was filled with comments from entertained social media users who felt sorry for the dogs

A TikTok user shared a video of her dogs rocking their colourful Crocs. Image: @peanut_and_pablo

Source: TikTok

Two dogs named Pablo and Peanut became instant hits online after their owner captured their effort to walk in Crocswas and shared it on social media.

The video was shared on TikTok on an account created for them with the user handle @peanut_and_pablo, drawing 4.2M views.

The hilarious walk by the dog

The video starts with the dogs standing next to a massive box of Crocs wearing lime green and pink pairs. The clip moves to show them hilariously trying to walk as they struggle to feel their pores on the ground.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

The viral video leaves netizens amused

The video attracted over 350K likes and 3K comments from social media users, who mainly were entertained. Some made jokes about the funny walks, while others took time to educate people on why dogs should sometimes wear shoes.

User @SweetsweetKelly shared:

"I wonder if they will chew on their own shoes or how they would feel when they see bite marks on their crocs🤔🤪."

User @Hannah Louise said:

"Walking like they're on the moon 😅."

User @Cheryl commented:

"So cute! It took a while for my dog to wear shoes, but he loves them now. It’s for their safety during the hot season, rainy season, or when you take them to snow places. Better safe than sorry 🥰."

User @jini.BB added:

"They really walk like spiders! I find it cute and of course, not offensive.😅."

User @LelahTx said:

"My pup wears shoes, and there is a learning curve. I would suggest a different one if they are learning to wear shoes. Your puppies are cute😂."

User @mahlophe7 added:

"They walk like they're are in space."

Cute boy puts his puppy inside a boot to protect it from the cold

In another Briefly News article, a cute young boy warmed many social media users' hearts after he was captured carrying his puppy inside a boot.

When asked why the dog was inside a boot, the little boy said he was protecting it from the cols.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News